Dave Inc. Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

On November 12, 2024, the U.S. Department of Justice, in collaboration with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), initiated a civil enforcement action against Dave Inc. and its co-founder, Jason Wilk, who also serves as the company's President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board of Directors. The action alleges that the defendants violated the FTC Act and the Restore Online Shoppers' Confidence Act (ROSCA). According to the lawsuit, Dave Inc. misled consumers through deceptive advertising of its cash advance services, imposed hidden fees, falsely represented the use of customer tips, and charged recurring monthly fees without offering an easy way for users to cancel them.

As a result of this news, Dave's stock price dropped by 8% on December 31, 2024.

