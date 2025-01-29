(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc . ("Kyverna" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KYTX) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities on or after February 8, 2024 , inclusive (the "Class Period"). Kyverna investors have until February 7, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ..., to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Complaint claims that the Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose significant negative information about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint asserts that Kyverna was aware of critical, undisclosed data related to one of its clinical trials that could adversely affect its lead product. The Complaint further contends that these undisclosed negative findings had a substantial impact on the company's prospects, rendering the results and trends presented in the Registration Statement and Prospectus for the Initial Public Offering misleading and not reflective of Kyverna's future performance.

Additionally, the Complaint alleges that once the truth came to light after the Offering, the Company's stock price dropped significantly. By the time this action was filed, Kyverna's shares had fallen to as low as $3.92 per share, a decline of more than 82% from the $22 IPO Offering Price.

