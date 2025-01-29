Pyxus International, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results Earnings Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pyxus International, (OTC Pink: PYYX) ("Pyxus International" or the "Company"), a global value-added agricultural company, today announced it will release its results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025 on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Pyxus will hold an call and webcast at 9 a.m. EST to discuss its financial results. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (646) 828-8193 or (888) 204-4368 and use conference ID 9803336. To join the Company's live webcast, click here .

Prior to the event, Pyxus will issue a press release disclosing its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2024. This information, as well as a third quarter results presentation, will be available on the Company's investor relations webpage .

For those unable to join the live audio webcast, the archived recording will be available on the Company's investor relations webpage shortly after the call.

Any replay, rebroadcast, transcript, or other reproduction of this conference call, other than the replay accessible by calling the number above, has not been authorized by Pyxus International and is strictly prohibited. Investors should be aware that any unauthorized reproduction of this conference call may not be an accurate reflection of its contents.

About Pyxus International, Inc.

Pyxus International, Inc. is a global agricultural company with more than 150 years of experience delivering value-added products and services to businesses and customers. Driven by a united purpose-to transform people's lives, so that together we can grow a better world-Pyxus International, its subsidiaries and affiliates, are trusted providers of responsibly sourced, independently verified, sustainable, and traceable products and ingredients. For more information, visit .

