Board Approves $4 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization And Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ball Corporation 's (NYSE: BALL ) board of directors (the "Board") today declared a cash dividend of 20 cents per share, payable March 17, 2025, to of record as of March 3, 2025. In addition, the Board also authorized the repurchase by the company of up to $4 billion of its common stock. The repurchase authorization replaces all previous authorizations.

"Today's increased share repurchase authorization will enable our ongoing multi-year return of capital to shareholders," said Howard Yu, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Conference Call Details

Ball Corporation (NYSE: BALL ) will hold its fourth quarter 2024 earnings call Tuesday, February 4, 2025 at 9 a.m. Mountain time (11 a.m. Eastern). The North American toll-free number for the call is +1 877-497-9071. International callers should dial +1 201-689-8727. Please use the following URL for a webcast of the live call:

For those unable to listen to the live call, a webcast replay and written transcript of the call will be posted within 48 hours of the call's conclusion to Ball's website at under "news & presentations."

About Ball Corporation

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers. Ball Corporation employs 16,000 people worldwide and reported 2023 net sales of $12.06 billion, which excluded the divested aerospace business. For more information, visit , or connect with us on LinkedIn or Instagram .

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking" statements concerning future events and financial performance. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "believes," "will," "believe," "continue," and similar expressions typically identify forward looking statements, which are generally any statements other than statements of historical fact. For example, the forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to our plans, objectives and expectations for the repurchase of shares. Such statements are based on current expectations or views of the future and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied. You should therefore not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, and they should be read in conjunction with, and qualified in their entirety by, these cautionary statements. Ball undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Key factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause the statements made in this press release or actual outcomes and results to be different are summarized in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Exhibit 99 in Ball's Form 10-K, which are available on Ball's website and at .

SOURCE Ball Corporation

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED