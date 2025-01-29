Unitil Increases Common Stock Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMPTON, N.H., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unitil Corporation (NYSE:UTL) (unitil.com ) today announced that its Board of Directors raised the quarterly dividend on the Company's common stock to $0.45 per share, an increase of $0.025 per share. Today's action increased the Company's annualized dividend by $0.10, to $1.80 per share. Also today, the Board declared the first quarter common stock dividend of $0.45 per share, payable February 28, 2025, to of record on February 13, 2025.

