عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Cash Dividend To $0.65 Per Share


1/29/2025 4:31:16 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG ) announced that its Board of Directors declared a sixty-five cents ($0.65) per share quarterly cash dividend on the company's common stock, a $0.05 increase over the prior quarter's dividend. The dividend will be payable on March 21, 2025 to Stockholders of Record as of March 7, 2025.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:
Ray Iardella
VP – Investor Relations
630-285-3661/[email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN29012025003732001241ID1109145711


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search