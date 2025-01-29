Lotus Foods Brings Premium, Gluten-Free, Organic Brown Udon Rice Noodles To Walmart Shelves Nationwide

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Udon Noodles are available in over 1,100 locations, bringing an affordable, high-quality, convenient option to a broad audience of health-conscious shoppers

Richmond, CA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lotus Foods , a global pioneer in heirloom, organic and regenerative rice cultivation and a leader in rice-based noodles, today announced the launch of its Organic Brown Udon Rice Noodles in over 1,100 Walmart stores nationwide and via Walmart Marketplace. Coinciding with the start of the Lunar New Year, it's now easier than ever for consumers nationwide to enjoy this beloved staple of Asian cuisine. As the #1 Asian Noodle Brand in the Natural Grocery Channel and the #1 Better-For-You Ramen Brand in the US, Lotus Foods is outpacing the competition.*

"Partnering with Walmart allows us to expand access to our premium Gluten-Free Udon Noodles while staying true to our mission of creating positive change," said Andrew Burke, CEO of Lotus Foods. "Through Walmart's broad distribution, we're able to offer high-quality, organic products to more people, making sustainable, nourishing food more accessible. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to innovation and sustainability, embodying our belief that everyone deserves access to delicious, healthy food that supports the well-being of both our consumers and the planet."

The launch reflects increasing consumer demand for healthier, inclusive food options in mainstream markets. Crafted with only two sustainably sourced, non-GMO ingredients (organic brown rice and organic white rice), these noodles offer a clean-label, nutritious solution for consumers seeking premium quality at a great value. Ideal for individuals with celiac disease or gluten sensitivities, the noodles are gluten-free, organic and versatile for use in soups, stir-fries, noodle bowls, and salads. The Udon Noodles join other Lotus Foods products on Walmart.com, all of which have high customer ratings:



Lotus Foods Gluten-Free Organic Millet & Brown Rice Ramen Noodles

Lotus Foods Gluten-Free Organic Buckwheat & Brown Soba Rice Noodles Lotus Foods Organic Traditional Pho Rice Noodles



Purchase Lotus Foods Organic Brown Udon Rice Noodles at Walmart (eight-ounce package for $3.82 ) or online via (eight-ounce three-pack for $13.14 ).

About Lotus Foods:

Since 1995, Lotus Foods has partnered with small family farmers worldwide, promoting regenerative rice cultivation while preserving biodiversity. As a certified B Corporation, Lotus Foods is committed to“Changing How Rice Is Grown around the World” by championing sustainable initiatives such as the System of Rice Intensification (SRI), which they call More Crop Per Drop®. More Crop Per Drop® minimizes water usage, empowers women, financially rewards farmers, and reduces climate impact.

Lotus Foods believes in the power of rice to bring people together with products that enrich meals, inspire creativity, and deepen connections. Lotus Foods is leading the way in rice-based noodles, with a full assortment of Rice Ramen, Pad Thai, Soba, Pho, and Udon Noodles. Their product line also includes heirloom, organic and pigmented rice varieties, Heat & Eat Rice Pouches, and Soup Cups, available at major retailers nationwide.

