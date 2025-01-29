ROBERT HALF REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Half (NYSE: RHI ) today reported revenues and for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

For the three months ended December 31, 2024, net income was $54 million, or $0.53 per share, on revenues of $1.382 billion. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net income was $87 million, or $0.83 per share, on revenues of $1.473 billion.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income was $252 million, or $2.44 per share, on revenues of $5.796 billion. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $411 million, or $3.88 per share, on revenues of $6.393 billion.

"Revenues and earnings for the fourth quarter were largely in line with our expectations, led by Protiviti, which reported year-on-year revenue growth for the second straight quarter. Contract revenues remained stable throughout the quarter, sustaining early third-quarter levels for 23 consecutive weeks prior to the holidays. As we move into the new year, we are very encouraged by the significant rise in U.S. business confidence that followed the recent elections," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer at Robert Half. "We are very well-positioned to capitalize on emerging opportunities and support our clients' talent and consulting needs through the strength of our industry-leading brand, people, technology, and unique business model that includes both professional staffing and business consulting services.

"We'd like to extend our gratitude to our global workforce for making possible a number of new accolades. Just today, Robert Half was honored by Fortune® as one of the World's Most Admired Companies for the 28th consecutive year. We are proud of our unique position as the only company in our industry to be awarded this distinction for nearly three decades. We were also recently named one of Fortune's Best Workplaces for Parents and chosen by Newsweek as one of America's Most Responsible Companies," Waddell concluded.

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions and business consulting firm, connecting highly skilled job seekers with rewarding opportunities at great companies. We offer contract talent and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal, and administrative and customer support, and we also provide executive search services. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that delivers internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. In the past 12 months, Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named one of the Fortune® World's Most Admired CompaniesTM and 100 Best Companies to Work For, and a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity.

Certain information contained in this press release and its attachments may be deemed forward-looking statements regarding events and financial trends that may affect the future operating results or financial positions of Robert Half Inc. (the "Company"). Forward-looking statements are not guarantees or promises that goals or targets will be met. These statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "potential," "estimate," "forecast," "target," "project," "plan," "intend," "believe," "expect," "should," "could," "would," "may," "might," "will," or variations or negatives thereof or by similar or comparable words or phrases. In addition, historical, current and forward-looking information about the Company's environmental, social and governance and compliance programs, including targets or goals, may not be considered material for the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") or other mandatory reporting purposes and may be based on standards for measuring progress that are still developing, on internal controls, diligence, or processes that are evolving, on representations reviewed or provided by third parties, and on assumptions that are subject to change in the future. Forward-looking statements are estimates only, based on management's current expectations, currently available information and current strategy, plans, or forecasts, and involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and often beyond our control and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, outcomes, or the timing of these results or outcomes, to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: changes to or new interpretations of United States of America ("U.S.") or international tax regulations; the global financial and economic situation; changes in levels of unemployment and other economic conditions in the U.S. or foreign countries where the Company does business, or in particular regions or industries; reduction in the supply of candidates for contract employment or the Company's ability to attract candidates; the development, proliferation and adoption of artificial intelligence ("AI") by the Company and the third parties it serves; the entry of new competitors into the marketplace or expansion by existing competitors; the ability of the Company to maintain existing client relationships and attract new clients in the context of changing economic or competitive conditions; the impact of competitive pressures, including any change in the demand for the Company's services, on the Company's ability to maintain its margins; the possibility of the Company incurring liability for its activities, including the activities of its engagement professionals, or for events impacting its engagement professionals on clients' premises; the possibility that adverse publicity could impact the Company's ability to attract and retain clients and candidates; the success of the Company in attracting, training, and retaining qualified management personnel and other staff employees; the Company's ability to comply with governmental regulations affecting personnel services businesses in particular or employer/employee relationships in general; whether there will be ongoing demand for Sarbanes-Oxley or other regulatory compliance services; the Company's reliance on short-term contracts for a significant percentage of its business; litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities, including litigation that may be disclosed from time to time in the Company's SEC filings; the impact of extreme weather conditions on the Company and its candidates and clients, the ability of the Company to manage its international operations and comply with foreign laws and regulations; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; the possibility that the additional costs the Company will incur as a result of health care or other reform legislation may adversely affect the Company's profit margins or the demand for the Company's services; the possibility that the Company's computer and communications hardware and software systems could be damaged or their service interrupted or the Company could experience a cybersecurity breach; and the possibility that the Company may fail to maintain adequate financial and management controls, and as a result suffer errors in its financial reporting.

Additionally, with respect to Protiviti, other risks and uncertainties include the fact that future success will depend on its ability to retain employees and attract clients; there can be no assurance that there will be ongoing demand for broad based consulting, regulatory compliance, technology services, public sector or other high demand advisory services; failure to produce projected revenues could adversely affect financial results; and there is the possibility of involvement in litigation relating to prior or current transactions or activities.

A summary of additional risks and uncertainties can be found in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Because long-term contracts are not a significant part of the Company's business, future results cannot be reliably predicted by considering past trends or extrapolating past results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update information contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, and notwithstanding any historical practice of doing so.

