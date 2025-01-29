Las Vegas Sands Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024

(Compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2023)



Net Revenue of $2.90 billion and Net Income of $392 million

Consolidated Adjusted Property EBITDA of $1.11 billion

Macao Adjusted Property EBITDA of $571 million

Low Hold on Rolling Play in Macao Negatively Impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA by $22 million

Marina Bay Sands Adjusted Property EBITDA of $537 million

High Hold on Rolling Play at Marina Bay Sands Positively Impacted Adjusted Property EBITDA by $2 million

LVS Repurchased $450 million of Common Stock LVS Acquired $250 million of SCL Stock

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS ), the leading global developer and operator of Integrated Resorts, today reported financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

"We continued to execute our strategic objectives during the quarter. We remain enthusiastic about our opportunities to deliver industry-leading growth in both Macao and Singapore in the years ahead as we execute our capital investment programs in both markets," said Robert G. Goldstein, chairman and chief executive officer.

"In Macao, the ongoing recovery continued during the quarter, although spend per visitor in the market remains below the levels reached prior to the pandemic. Our decades-long commitment to making investments that enhance the business and leisure tourism appeal of Macao and support its development as a world center of business and leisure tourism positions us well as the recovery in travel and tourism spending progresses.

"In Singapore, Marina Bay Sands continued to deliver outstanding financial and operating performance. Our new suite product and elevated service offerings position us for additional growth as travel and tourism spending in Asia expands.

"Our financial strength and industry-leading cash flow continue to support our ongoing investment and capital expenditure programs in both Macao and Singapore, our pursuit of growth opportunities in new markets and our program to return excess capital to stockholders.

"We repurchased $450 million of LVS shares under our share repurchase program during the quarter and paid our recurring quarterly dividend. LVS also purchased $250 million of SCL stock during the quarter and in January of 2025, bringing our ownership interest to 72.3%. We look forward to utilizing our share repurchase and dividend programs to continue to return excess capital to stockholders."

Net revenue was $2.90 billion, a decrease of 0.7% from the prior year quarter. Operating income was $590 million, compared to $710 million in the prior year quarter. Net income in the fourth quarter of 2024 was $392 million, compared to $469 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Consolidated adjusted property EBITDA was $1.11 billion, compared to $1.20 billion in the prior year quarter.

Full year 2024 operating income was $2.40 billion, compared to $2.31 billion in 2023. Net income attributable to Las Vegas Sands was $1.45 billion, or $1.96 per diluted share, in 2024. This compared to $1.22 billion, or $1.60 per diluted share, in 2023.

Sands China Ltd. Consolidated Financial Results

On a GAAP basis, total net revenues for SCL decreased 5.0% to $1.76 billion, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Net income for SCL was $237 million, compared to $288 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

On a GAAP basis, 2024 total net revenues for SCL increased 8.4% to $7.08 billion, compared to 2023. Net income for SCL was $1.05 billion in 2024, compared to $696 million in 2023.

Other Factors Affecting Earnings

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized, was $180 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $190 million in the prior year quarter. Our weighted average borrowing cost was 5.0% during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 5.2% during the fourth quarter of 2023.

Our effective income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 15.0%, compared to 20.8% in the prior year quarter. The income tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily driven by a 17% statutory rate on our Singapore operations.

Stockholder Returns

During the fourth quarter of 2024, we repurchased $450 million of our common stock (approximately 9 million shares at a weighted average price of $51.10). The remaining amount authorized under our share repurchase program was $1.55 billion as of December 31, 2024. The timing and actual number of shares to be repurchased in the future will depend on a variety of factors, including the company's financial position, earnings, legal requirements, other investment opportunities and market conditions.

During the fourth quarter of 2024 and January 2025, we purchased $250 million of SCL common stock (103 million shares at an average price of HK$18.93), increasing the company's ownership percentage of SCL to 72.3% as of January 7, 2025.

We paid a quarterly dividend of $0.20 per common share during the quarter. Our next quarterly dividend of $0.25 per common share will be paid on February 19, 2025, to Las Vegas Sands stockholders of record on February 10, 2025.

Balance Sheet Items

Unrestricted cash balances as of December 31, 2024 were $3.65 billion.

The company has access to $4.44 billion available for borrowing under our U.S., SCL and Singapore revolving credit facilities, net of outstanding letters of credit. As of December 31, 2024, total debt outstanding, excluding finance leases and financed purchases, was $13.62 billion.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures during the fourth quarter totaled $547 million, including construction, development and maintenance activities of $345 million in Macao and $194 million at Marina Bay Sands.

Forward-Looking Statements

Las Vegas Sands Corp.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

