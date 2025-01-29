عربي


IBM RELEASES FOURTH-QUARTER RESULTS


1/29/2025 4:19:30 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Double-digit Software revenue growth; Free cash flow well-exceeds full-year expectation

ARMONK, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IBM (NYSE: IBM ) today announced fourth-quarter 2024 earnings results.

"We closed the year with double-digit revenue growth in Software for the quarter, led by further acceleration in Red Hat. Clients globally continue to turn to IBM to transform with AI. Our generative AI book of business now stands at more than $5 billion inception-to-date, up nearly $2 billion quarter over quarter," said Arvind Krishna, IBM chairman, president and chief executive officer. "Three years ago, we laid out a vision for a faster-growing, more-profitable IBM. I'm proud of the work the IBM team has done to meet or exceed our commitments. With our focused strategy, enhanced portfolio, and culture of innovation, we're well-positioned for 2025 and beyond and expect revenue growth of at least five percent and free cash flow of about $13.5 billion this year."

Fourth -Quarter Highlights

  • Revenue
    - Revenue of $17.6 billion, up 1 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency
    - Software revenue up 10 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency
    - Consulting revenue down 2 percent, down 1 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure revenue down 8 percent, down 6 percent at constant currency
  • Profit
    - Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 59.5 percent, up 40 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 60.6 percent, up 50 basis points

Full-Year Highlights

  • Revenue
    - Revenue of $62.8 billion, up 1 percent, up 3 percent at constant currency
    - Software revenue up 8 percent, up 9 percent at constant currency
    - Consulting revenue down 1 percent, up 1 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure revenue down 4 percent, down 3 percent at constant currency
  • Profit
    - Gross Profit Margin: GAAP: 56.7 percent, up 120 basis points; Operating (Non-GAAP): 57.8 percent, up 130 basis points
  • Cash Flow
    - Net cash from operating activities of $13.4 billion; free cash flow of $12.7 billion

FOURTH - QUARTER 2024 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY


GAAP results include impact of one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge (1)



Revenue


Gross

Profit



Gross
Profit
Margin



Pre-tax

Income (1)


Pre-tax

Income

Margin (1)


Net

Income (1)


Diluted

Earnings

Per Share (1)

GAAP from
Continuing
Operations

$ 17.6 B



$ 10.4 B



59.5

%

$ 3.3 B



18.8

%

$ 2.9 B



$ 3.11


Year/Year

1

%(2)

2

%

0.4

Pts

(12)

%

-2.8

Pts

(11)

%

(12)

%

Operating

(Non-GAAP)




$ 10.6 B



60.6

%

$ 4.3 B



24.3

%

$ 3.7 B



$ 3.92


Year/Year


2

%

0.5

Pts

2

%

0.4

Pts

3

%

1

%

(1) 2024 GAAP results include the impact of a one-time, non-cash pension settlement charge of $0.4 billion related to the transfer of a
portion of the company's Non-U.S. defined benefit pension obligations and related plan assets to third-party insurers in October 2024.

(2) 2% at constant currency.

"With strong performance across our Software portfolio, we continue to drive solid fundamentals within our business," said James Kavanaugh, IBM senior vice president and chief financial officer. "As a result, we generated $12.7 billion in free cash flow, far-outpacing our expectation for the year. Continued strength in operating profitability and free cash flow fuels our ability to invest for the future while returning value to shareholders through dividends."

Segment Results for Fourth Quarter

  • Software - revenues of $7.9 billion, up 10.4 percent, up 11.5 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Platform & Solutions up 11 percent, up 12 percent at constant currency
    -- Red Hat up 16 percent, up 17 percent at constant currency
    -- Automation up 15 percent, up 16 percent at constant currency
    -- Data & AI up 4 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency
    -- Security up 4 percent, up 5 percent at constant currency
    - Transaction Processing up 10 percent, up 11 percent at constant currency
  • Consulting - revenues of $5.2 billion, down 2.0 percent, down 1.1 percent at constant currency:
    - Business Transformation up 1 percent, up 2 percent at constant currency
    - Technology Consulting down 7 percent, down 6 percent at constant currency
    - Application Operations down 4 percent, down 3 percent at constant currency
  • Infrastructure - revenues of $4.3 billion, down 7.6 percent, down 6.0 percent at constant currency:
    - Hybrid Infrastructure down 10 percent, down 8 percent at constant currency
    -- IBM Z down 21 percent, down 20 percent at constant currency
    -- Distributed Infrastructure flat, up 2 percent at constant currency
    - Infrastructure Support down 2 percent, flat at constant currency
  • Financing - revenues of $0.2 billion, down 2.5 percent, down 0.5 percent at constant currency

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet

In the fourth quarter, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $4.3 billion, down $0.1 billion year to year. IBM's free cash flow was $6.2 billion, up $0.1 billion year to year. The company returned $1.5 billion to shareholders in dividends in the fourth quarter.

For the year, the company generated net cash from operating activities of $13.4 billion, down $0.5 billion year to year. Net cash from operating activities excluding IBM financing receivables was $13.9 billion, up $1.2 billion. IBM's free cash flow was $12.7 billion, up $1.5 billion year to year.

IBM ended the fourth quarter with $14.8 billion of cash, restricted cash and marketable securities, up $1.3 billion from year-end 2023. Debt, including IBM Financing debt of $12.1 billion, totaled $55.0 billion, down $1.6 billion since year-end 2023.

Full-Year 2024 Results

FULL-YEAR 2024 INCOME STATEMENT SUMMARY


GAAP results include impacts of one-time, non-cash pension settlement charges (1)



Revenue


Gross

Profit



Gross
Profit
Margin



Pre-tax

Income (1)


Pre-tax

Income

Margin (1)


Net

Income (1)


Diluted

Earnings

Per Share (1)

GAAP from
Continuing
Operations

$ 62.8 B



$ 35.6 B



56.7

%

$ 5.8 B



9.2

%

$ 6.0 B



$ 6.42


Year/Year

1

%(2)

4

%

1.2

Pts

(33)

%

-4.8

Pts

(20)

%

(21)

%

Operating

(Non-GAAP)




$ 36.3 B



57.8

%

$ 11.2 B



17.9

%

$ 9.7 B



$ 10.33


Year/Year


4

%

1.3

Pts

9

%

1.2

Pts

9

%

7

%

(1) 2024 GAAP results include the impacts of one-time, non-cash, U.S. and non-U.S. pension settlement charges of $3.1 billion ($2.4 billion
net of tax).

(2) 3% at constant currency

Full-Year 2025 Expectations

  • Revenue: The company expects full-year constant currency revenue growth of at least 5 percent. At current foreign exchange rates, currency is expected to be about a two-point headwind to growth for the year.
  • Free cash flow: The company expects about $13.5 billion in free cash flow for the full year.

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on the company's current assumptions regarding future business and financial performance. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, the following: a downturn in economic environment and client spending budgets; a failure of the company's innovation initiatives; damage to the company's reputation; risks from investing in growth opportunities; failure of the company's intellectual property portfolio to prevent competitive offerings and the failure of the company to obtain necessary licenses; the company's ability to successfully manage acquisitions, alliances and dispositions, including integration challenges, failure to achieve objectives, the assumption of liabilities and higher debt levels; fluctuations in financial results; impact of local legal, economic, political, health and other conditions; the company's failure to meet growth and productivity objectives; ineffective internal controls; the company's use of accounting estimates; impairment of the company's goodwill or amortizable intangible assets; the company's ability to attract and retain key employees and its reliance on critical skills; impacts of relationships with critical suppliers; product quality issues; impacts of business with government clients; reliance on third-party distribution channels and ecosystems; cybersecurity and data privacy considerations; adverse effects related to climate change and environmental matters; tax matters; legal proceedings and investigatory risks; the company's pension plans; currency fluctuations and customer financing risks; impact of changes in market liquidity conditions and customer credit risk on receivables; risk factors related to IBM securities; and other risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the company's Form 10-Qs, Form 10-K and in the company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission or in materials incorporated therein by reference.

Statements in this communication regarding the strategic acquisition that are forward-looking may include projections as to closing date for the transaction, the extent of, and the time necessary to obtain, the regulatory approvals required for the transaction, the anticipated benefits of the transaction, the impact of the transaction on IBM's business, the synergies from the transaction, and the combined company's future operating results.

Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Presentation of Information in this Press Release

For generative AI, book of business includes Software transactional revenue, SaaS Annual Contract Value and Consulting signings. The generative AI book of business is further defined within Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release.

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the company's results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the company has also disclosed in this press release the following non-GAAP information, which management believes provides useful information to investors:

IBM results -

  • adjusting for currency (i.e., at constant currency);
  • presenting operating (non-GAAP) earnings per share amounts and related income statement items;
  • free cash flow;
  • net cash from operating activities excluding IBM Financing receivables;
  • adjusted EBITDA.

The rationale for management's use of these non-GAAP measures is included in Exhibit 99.2 in the Form 8-K that includes this press release and is being submitted today to the SEC.

Conference Call and Webcast

IBM's regular quarterly earnings conference call is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET, today. The Webcast may be accessed via a link at . Presentation charts will be available shortly before the Webcast.

Financial Results Below (certain amounts may not add due to use of rounded numbers; percentages presented are calculated from the underlying whole-dollar amounts).

Contact: IBM
Sarah Meron, 347-891-1770
[email protected]

Tim Davidson, 914-844-7847
[email protected]

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended
December 31,



Year Ended
December 31,



2024



2023 (1)



2024



2023 (1)


REVENUE BY SEGMENT












Software

$ 7,924

$ 7,179

$ 27,085

$ 25,011

Consulting

5,175

5,283

20,692

20,884

Infrastructure

4,256

4,604

14,020

14,593

Financing

170

175

713

741

Other

29

141

243

632

TOTAL REVENUE

17,553

17,381

62,753

61,860












GROSS PROFIT

10,439

10,267

35,551

34,300












GROSS PROFIT MARGIN












Software

85.0

%

84.1

%

83.7

%

82.9

%

Consulting

28.0

%

28.1

%

27.0

%

26.8

%

Infrastructure

56.9

%

60.8

%

55.8

%

56.1

%

Financing

46.9

%

50.2

%

47.9

%

48.1

%












TOTAL GROSS PROFIT MARGIN

59.5

%

59.1

%

56.7

%

55.4

%












EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME












S,G&A

4,866

4,791

19,688

19,003

R,D&E

1,967

1,748

7,479

6,775

Intellectual property and custom development income

(301)

(242)

(996)

(860)

Other (income) and expense (2)

177

(193)

1,871

(914)

Interest expense

424

405

1,712

1,607

TOTAL EXPENSE AND OTHER INCOME

7,133

6,509

29,754

25,610












INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

BEFORE INCOME TAXES

3,306

3,759

5,797

8,690

Pre-tax margin

18.8

%

21.6

%

9.2

%

14.0

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes (2)

379

474

(218)

1,176

Effective tax rate

11.5

%

12.6

%

(3.8)

%

13.5

%












INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

$ 2,927

$ 3,285

$ 6,015

$ 7,514












DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS












Income/ (loss) from discontinued operations, net of
taxes

(12)

3

8

(12)












NET INCOME (2)

$ 2,915

$ 3,288

$ 6,023

$ 7,502












EARNINGS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK (2)












Assuming Dilution










Continuing Operations

$ 3.11

$ 3.54

$ 6.42

$ 8.15

Discontinued Operations

$ (0.01)

$ 0.00

$ 0.01

$ (0.01)

TOTAL

$ 3.09

$ 3.55

$ 6.43

$ 8.14












Basic










Continuing Operations

$ 3.16

$ 3.59

$ 6.53

$ 8.25

Discontinued Operations

$ (0.01)

$ 0.00

$ 0.01

$ (0.01)

TOTAL

$ 3.15

$ 3.59

$ 6.53

$ 8.23












WEIGHTED-AVERAGE NUMBER OF COMMON SHARES
OUTSTANDING (M's)












Assuming Dilution

942.4

927.3

937.2

922.1

Basic

926.0

914.7

921.8

911.2

____________________

(1) Recast to reflect January 2024 segment changes.

(2) 2024 results include the impacts of one-time, non-cash pension settlement charges in the third quarter of $2.7 billion ($2.0 billion net of tax) in the U.S. and

fourth quarter of $0.4 billion in the non-U.S.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET

(Unaudited)


(Dollars in Millions)


At

December 31,
2024


At

December 31,
2023

ASSETS:





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

$ 13,947

$ 13,068

Restricted cash

214

21

Marketable securities

644

373

Notes and accounts receivable - trade, net

6,804

7,214

Short-term financing receivables, net

7,159

6,793

Other accounts receivable, net

947

640

Inventories

1,289

1,161

Deferred costs

959

998

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

2,520

2,639

Total Current Assets


34,482


32,908






Property, plant and equipment, net

5,731

5,501

Operating right-of-use assets, net

3,197

3,220

Long-term financing receivables, net

5,353

5,766

Prepaid pension assets

7,492

7,506

Deferred costs

788

842

Deferred taxes

6,978

6,656

Goodwill

60,706

60,178

Intangibles, net

10,660

11,036

Investments and sundry assets

1,787

1,626

Total Assets


$ 137,175


$ 135,241






LIABILITIES:





Current Liabilities:





Taxes

$ 2,033

$ 2,270

Short-term debt

5,089

6,426

Accounts payable

4,032

4,132

Deferred income

13,907

13,451

Operating lease liabilities

768

820

Other liabilities

7,313

7,022

Total Current Liabilities


33,142


34,122






Long-term debt

49,884

50,121

Retirement-related obligations

9,432

10,808

Deferred income

3,622

3,533

Operating lease liabilities

2,655

2,568

Other liabilities

11,048

11,475

Total Liabilities


109,783


112,628






EQUITY:





IBM Stockholders' Equity:





Common stock

61,380

59,643

Retained earnings

151,163

151,276

Treasury stock - at cost

(169,968)

(169,624)

Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)

(15,269)

(18,761)

Total IBM Stockholders' Equity


27,307


22,533






Noncontrolling interests

86

80

Total Equity


27,393


22,613






Total Liabilities and Equity


$ 137,175


$ 135,241

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

CASH FLOW

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,

(Dollars in Millions)


2024


2023


2024


2023

Net Income from Operations


$ 2,915


$ 3,288


$ 6,023


$ 7,502

Pension Settlement Charges

388

-

3,113

-

Depreciation/Amortization of Intangibles (1)

1,112

1,152

4,667

4,395

Stock-based Compensation

345

291

1,311

1,133

Operating assets and liabilities/Other, net (2)

1,824

1,619

(1,238)

(332)

IBM Financing A/R

(2,255)

(1,887)

(431)

1,233

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities


$ 4,330


$ 4,463


$ 13,445


$ 13,931










Capital Expenditures, net of payments & proceeds (3)

(422)

(263)

(1,127)

(1,488)

Divestitures, net of cash transferred

(7)

-

698

(4)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(541)

(137)

(3,289)

(5,082)

Marketable Securities / Other Investments, net

(409)

3,236

(1,218)

(496)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Investing Activities


$ (1,379)


$ 2,837


$ (4,937)


$ (7,070)










Debt, net of payments & proceeds

(103)

(122)

(880)

4,497

Dividends

(1,546)

(1,518)

(6,147)

(6,040)

Financing - Other

(26)

26

(52)

(226)

Net Cash Provided by/(Used in) Financing Activities


$ (1,675)


$ (1,615)


$ (7,079)


$ (1,769)










Effect of Exchange Rate changes on Cash

(330)

128

(359)

9

Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash


$ 946


$ 5,814


$ 1,071


$ 5,101

____________________

(1) Includes operating lease right-of-use assets amortization.

(2) The year ended December 31, 2024 includes a $0.7 billion tax effect associated with a one-time, non-cash, U.S. pension settlement

charge in the third-quarter 2024.

(3) The year ended December 31, 2024 includes proceeds of $0.4 billion from the sale of certain QRadar SaaS assets in third-quarter 2024.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,

(Dollars in Billions)


2024


2023


Yr/Yr


2024


2023


Yr/Yr

Net Income as reported (GAAP) (1)


$ 2.9


$ 3.3


$ (0.4)


$ 6.0


$ 7.5


$ (1.5)

Less: Income/(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.0

Income from continuing operations

2.9

3.3

(0.4)

6.0

7.5

(1.5)

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing ops.

0.4

0.5

(0.1)

(0.2)

1.2

(1.4)

Pre-tax income from continuing operations (GAAP)


3.3


3.8


(0.5)


5.8


8.7


(2.9)

Non-operating adjustments (before tax)











Acquisition-related charges (2)

0.5

0.4

0.1

2.0

1.7

0.3

Non-operating retirement-related costs/(income) (1)

0.5

0.0

0.5

3.5

0.0

3.5













Operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing ops.


4.3


4.2


0.1


11.2


10.3


0.9














Net interest expense

0.3

0.3

0.0

1.0

0.9

0.0

Depreciation/Amortization of non-acquired intangible assets

0.7

0.7

0.0

2.8

2.8

0.1

Stock-based compensation

0.3

0.3

0.1

1.3

1.1

0.2

Workforce rebalancing charges

0.0

0.0

0.0

0.7

0.4

0.3

Corporate (gains) and charges (3)

0.0

0.0

0.0

(0.6)

(0.1)

(0.6)













Adjusted EBITDA


$ 5.6


$ 5.5


$ 0.1


$ 16.4


$ 15.5


$ 0.9

____________________

(1) 2024 results include the impacts of one-time, non-cash pension settlement charges in the third quarter of $2.7 billion ($2.0 billion net of tax) in the U.S. and fourth

quarter of $0.4 billion in the non-U.S.

(2) Primarily consists of amortization of acquired intangible assets.

(3) Corporate (gains) and charges primarily consists of unique corporate actions such as gains on divestitures and asset sales (e.g., certain QRadar SaaS assets).

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

SEGMENT DATA

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended December 31, 2024















(Dollars in Millions)


Software



Consulting



Infrastructure



Financing


Revenue


$ 7,924

$ 5,175

$ 4,256

$ 170

Segment Profit


$ 3,102

$ 606

$ 1,063

$ 94

Segment Profit Margin


39.2

%

11.7

%

25.0

%

55.0

%

Change YTY Revenue


10.4

%

(2.0)

%

(7.6)

%

(2.5)

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency


11.5

%

(1.1)

%

(6.0)

%

(0.5)

%



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 (1)















(Dollars in Millions)


Software



Consulting



Infrastructure



Financing


Revenue


$ 7,179

$ 5,283

$ 4,604

$ 175

Segment Profit


$ 2,649

$ 654

$ 1,299

$ 117

Segment Profit Margin


36.9

%

12.4

%

28.2

%

67.0

%

____________________

(1) Recast to reflect January 2024 segment changes.



Year Ended December 31, 2024















(Dollars in Millions)


Software



Consulting



Infrastructure



Financing


Revenue


$ 27,085

$ 20,692

$ 14,020

$ 713

Segment Profit


$ 8,684

$ 2,054

$ 2,450

$ 348

Segment Profit Margin


32.1

%

9.9

%

17.5

%

48.8

%

Change YTY Revenue


8.3

%

(0.9)

%

(3.9)

%

(3.7)

%

Change YTY Revenue - Constant Currency


9.0

%

0.6

%

(2.7)

%

(2.5)

%



Year Ended December 31, 2023 (1)















(Dollars in Millions)


Software



Consulting



Infrastructure



Financing


Revenue


$ 25,011

$ 20,884

$ 14,593

$ 741

Segment Profit


$ 7,499

$ 2,130

$ 2,828

$ 373

Segment Profit Margin


30.0

%

10.2

%

19.4

%

50.3

%

____________________

(1) Recast to reflect January 2024 segment changes.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2024



Continuing Operations



GAAP



Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)



Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)



Tax

Reform

Impacts



Operating

(Non-GAAP)


Gross Profit

$ 10,439

$ 191

$ -

$ -

$ 10,630

Gross Profit Margin

59.5

%

1.1

pts

-

pts

-

pts

60.6

%

S,G&A

$ 4,866

$ (305)

$ -

$ -

$ 4,561

Other (Income) & Expense

177

(2)

(467)

-

(291)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

7,133

(307)

(467)

-

6,359

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

3,306

498

467

-

4,271

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

18.8

%

2.8

pts

2.7

pts

-

pts

24.3

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)

$ 379

$ 123

$ 58

$ 21

$ 581

Effective Tax Rate

11.5

%

1.5

pts

0.1

pts

0.5

pts

13.6

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 2,927

$ 375

$ 408

$ (21)

$ 3,690

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

16.7

%

2.1

pts

2.3

pts

(0.1)

pts

21.0

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 3.11

$ 0.40

$ 0.43

$ (0.02)

$ 3.92


Three Months Ended December 31, 2023



Continuing Operations



GAAP



Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)



Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)



Tax

Reform

Impacts



Operating

(Non-GAAP)


Gross Profit

$ 10,267

$ 172

$ -

$ -

$ 10,439

Gross Profit Margin

59.1

%

1.0

pts

-

pts

-

pts

60.1

%

S,G&A

$ 4,791

$ (271)

$ -

$ -

$ 4,520

Other (Income) & Expense

(193)

12

22

-

(159)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

6,509

(259)

22

-

6,272

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

3,759

431

(22)

-

4,167

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

21.6

%

2.5

pts

(0.1)

pts

-

pts

24.0

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (3)

$ 474

$ 91

$ 19

$ (4)

$ 580

Effective Tax Rate

12.6

%

0.9

pts

0.5

pts

(0.1)

pts

13.9

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 3,285

$ 339

$ (41)

$ 4

$ 3,587

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

18.9

%

2.0

pts

(0.2)

pts

-

pts

20.6

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 3.54

$ 0.37

$ (0.04)

$ -

$ 3.87

____________________

(1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing

charges, such as financing costs. 2023 also includes a $12 million gain recognized on foreign exchange derivative contracts entered into by the company prior to the acquisition of StreamSets

and webMethods from Software AG.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency

costs and other costs. 2024 also includes the impact of a one-time, non-cash, non-U.S. pension settlement charge of $0.4 billion.

(3) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

U.S. GAAP TO OPERATING (Non-GAAP) RESULTS RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited; Dollars in millions except per share amounts)



Year Ended December 31, 2024



Continuing Operations



GAAP



Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)



Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)



Tax

Reform

Impacts (3)



Operating

(Non-GAAP)


Gross Profit

$ 35,551

$ 724

$ -

$ -

$ 36,275

Gross Profit Margin

56.7

%

1.2

pts

-

pts

-

pts

57.8

%

S,G&A

$ 19,688

$ (1,159)

$ -

$ -

$ 18,529

Other (Income) & Expense

1,871

(70)

(3,457)

-

(1,656)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

29,754

(1,229)

(3,457)

-

25,068

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

5,797

1,953

3,457

-

11,207

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

9.2

%

3.1

pts

5.5

pts

-

pts

17.9

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4)

$ (218)

$ 497

$ 790

$ 455

$ 1,523

Effective Tax Rate

(3.8)

%

5.1

pts

8.2

pts

4.1

pts

13.6

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 6,015

$ 1,456

$ 2,668

$ (455)

$ 9,684

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

9.6

%

2.3

pts

4.3

pts

(0.7)

pts

15.4

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 6.42

$ 1.55

$ 2.85

$ (0.49)

$ 10.33


Year Ended December 31, 2023



Continuing Operations



GAAP



Acquisition-

Related

Adjustments (1)



Retirement-

Related

Adjustments (2)



Tax

Reform

Impacts



Operating

(Non-GAAP)


Gross Profit

$ 34,300

$ 631

$ -

$ -

$ 34,931

Gross Profit Margin

55.4

%

1.0

pts

-

pts

-

pts

56.5

%

S,G&A

$ 19,003

$ (1,039)

$ -

$ -

$ 17,964

Other (Income) & Expense

(914)

10

39

-

(866)

Total Expense & Other (Income)

25,610

(1,029)

39

-

24,620

Pre-tax Income from Continuing Operations

8,690

1,660

(39)

-

10,311

Pre-tax Income Margin from Continuing

Operations

14.0

%

2.7

pts

(0.1)

pts

-

pts

16.7

%

Provision for/(Benefit from) Income Taxes (4)

$ 1,176

$ 368

$ (8)

$ (95)

$ 1,441

Effective Tax Rate

13.5

%

1.4

pts

-

pts

(0.9)

pts

14.0

%

Income from Continuing Operations

$ 7,514

$ 1,292

$ (30)

$ 95

$ 8,870

Income Margin from Continuing Operations

12.1

%

2.1

pts

0.0

pts

0.2

pts

14.3

%

Diluted Earnings Per Share: Continuing

Operations

$ 8.15

$ 1.40

$ (0.03)

$ 0.10

$ 9.62

____________________

(1) Includes amortization of purchased intangible assets, in process R&D, transaction costs, applicable restructuring and related expenses, tax charges related to acquisition integration and pre-closing

charges, such as financing costs. 2024 and 2023 also include a $68 million loss and a $12 million gain, respectively, recognized on foreign exchange derivative contracts entered into by the company

prior to the acquisition of StreamSets and webMethods from Software AG.

(2) Includes amortization of prior service costs, interest cost, expected return on plan assets, amortized actuarial gains/losses, the impacts of any plan curtailments/settlements and pension insolvency

costs and other costs. 2024 also includes the impacts of one-time, non-cash, U.S. and non-U.S. pension settlement charges of $3.1 billion ($2.4 billion net of tax).

(3) 2024 includes a net benefit from income taxes due to the resolution of certain tax audit matters.

(4) Tax impact on operating (non-GAAP) pre-tax income from continuing operations is calculated under the same accounting principles applied to the As Reported pre-tax income under ASC 740.

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO FREE CASH FLOW RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,

(Dollars in Millions)


2024


2023


2024


2023

Net Cash from Operations per GAAP


$ 4,330


$ 4,463


$ 13,445


$ 13,931










Less: change in IBM Financing receivables

(2,255)

(1,887)

(431)

1,233









Net cash from operating activities excl. IBM Financing receivables


6,584


6,350


13,876


12,699










Capital Expenditures, net

(422)

(263)

(1,127)

(1,488)









Free Cash Flow


6,163


6,087


12,749


11,210

INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION

GAAP OPERATING CASH FLOW TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended
December 31,


Year Ended
December 31,

(Dollars in Billions)


2024


2023


2024


2023

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities


$ 4.3


$ 4.5


$ 13.4


$ 13.9










Add:







Net interest expense

0.3

0.3

1.0

0.9

Provision for/(Benefit from) income taxes from continuing operations

0.4

0.5

(0.2)

1.2









Less change in:







Financing receivables

(2.3)

(1.9)

(0.4)

1.2

Other assets and liabilities/other, net (1)

1.7

1.6

(1.8)

(0.7)









Adjusted EBITDA


$ 5.6


$ 5.5


$ 16.4


$ 15.5

____________________

(1) Other assets and liabilities/other, net mainly consists of operating assets and liabilities/Other, net in the Cash Flow chart,

workforce rebalancing charges, non-operating impacts and corporate (gains) and charges.

SOURCE IBM

