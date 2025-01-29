INOVIO To Participate In The Oppenheimer 35Th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Date
1/29/2025 4:19:30 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO ), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Dr. Jacqueline Shea, INOVIO's President and CEO, and Dr. Michael Sumner, Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.
Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences conference
Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Time: 3:20 – 3:50 pm ET
Format: Presentation
During the conference, Dr. Shea and members of INOVIO's management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors.
A webcast of the presentation will be available on the INOVIO Investor Relations Events page at . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.
About INOVIO
INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit .
Contacts
Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, [email protected]
Investors: Peter Vozzo, ICR Healthcare, 443-213-0505, [email protected]
SOURCE INOVIO Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN29012025003732001241ID1109145669
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.