INOVIO To Participate In The Oppenheimer 35Th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- INOVIO (NASDAQ:INO ), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-associated diseases, cancer and infectious diseases, today announced that Dr. Jacqueline Shea, INOVIO's President and CEO, and Dr. Michael Sumner, Chief Medical Officer, will be presenting at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.

Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 3:20 – 3:50 pm ET

Format: Presentation

During the conference, Dr. Shea and members of INOVIO's management team will conduct one-on-one meetings with registered investors.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the INOVIO Investor Relations Events page at . A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the date of the presentation.

About INOVIO

INOVIO is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing DNA medicines to help treat and protect people from HPV-related diseases, cancer, and infectious diseases. INOVIO's technology optimizes the design and delivery of innovative DNA medicines that teach the body to manufacture its own disease-fighting tools. For more information, visit .

Contacts

Media: Jennie Willson, (267) 429-8567, [email protected]

Investors: Peter Vozzo, ICR Healthcare, 443-213-0505, [email protected]

