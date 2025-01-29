Revolution Medicines To Participate In The Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company's chief executive officer and chairman, will participate in a fireside chat as part of the Guggenheim Securities SMID Cap Biotech on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

To access the live webcast of the presentation, please visit the“Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines' website at . Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the“Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the conference.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company's R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company's RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; and zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company's pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn .

Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:

