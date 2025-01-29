Soleno Therapeutics To Participate In Upcoming February Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for the of rare diseases, today announced that it will participate in the following investor in February:

Guggenheim SMID Cap Biotech

Presentation Date: Thursday, February 6, 2025 at 2:00 PM ET

Presentation Format: Fireside Chat

Webcast:

Oppenheimer 35 th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Presentation Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025 at 2:40 PM ET

Presentation Format: Corporate Presentation

Webcast:

A replay of both events will be available in the Investors section on the Company's website at .

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. An NDA for its lead candidate, DCCR (diazoxide choline) extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS) is currently under review by the FDA and was granted Priority Review. For more information, please visit .

Corporate Contact:

Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2578