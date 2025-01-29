Roivant To Report Financial Results For The Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2024 And Provide Business Update On Monday, February 10, 2025

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BASEL, Switzerland and LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roivant (Nasdaq: ROIV) today announced that it will host a live call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Monday, February 10, 2025, to report its results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024, and provide a business update.

To access the conference call by phone, please register using this registration . The presentation and webcast details will also be available under“Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Roivant website at The archived webcast will be available on Roivant's website after the conference call.

About Roivant

Roivant is a biopharmaceutical company that aims to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the development and commercialization of medicines that matter. Roivant's pipeline includes IMVT-1402 and batoclimab, fully human monoclonal antibodies targeting FcRn in development across several IgG-mediated autoimmune indications; brepocitinib, a potent small molecule inhibitor of TYK2 and JAK1 in development for the treatment of dermatomyositis and non-infectious uveitis; and mosliciguat, an inhaled sGC activator in development for pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. We advance our pipeline by creating nimble subsidiaries or“Vants” to develop and commercialize our medicines and technologies. Beyond therapeutics, Roivant also incubates discovery-stage companies and health technology startups complementary to its biopharmaceutical business. For more information, .

