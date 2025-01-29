Ecoplanta Receives Approval: A Major Step Forward With Enerkem's Groundbreaking Waste-To-Methanol Technology

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Repsol's Ecoplanta project will leverage Enerkem's cutting-edge to transform non-recyclable municipal waste into sustainable methanol which can be used as a raw material to produce circular materials as well as advanced biofuels, contributing to the decarbonization of and chemicals.

"We are thrilled with the approval of Ecoplanta's FID, which will play a key role in advancing our commitment to sustainability and circularity," said Michel Chornet, CEO of Enerkem. "Enerkem's innovative will enable Ecoplanta to make a significant impact on efforts to increase waste recycling as well as decarbonizing hard-to-abate sectors."

Located in El Morell, Spain, the Ecoplanta facility will help tackle major environmental challenges by diverting around 400 000 tonnes of non-recyclable municipal waste from landfills and incineration. Using Enerkem's advanced gasification technology, the facility will convert this waste into 240,000 tonnes methanol per year. The start-up of the plant is scheduled for 2029.

"Our technology has already proven its ability to convert waste into valuable, sustainable products at commercial scale, and we are confident Ecoplanta will set an inspiring example for others on the path to decarbonization. I would like to thank Repsol, Technip Energies, the European Innovation Fund* and our employees for this great achievement. The journey begins." said Mr. Chornet.

About Enerkem

Founded in 2000, Enerkem is a global technology provider enabling low-carbon fuels and chemicals production from waste. Its solutions tackle both challenges of waste management and decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors, such as aviation, marine transportation, chemicals and off-grid energy. Its goal is to contribute the development of a circular economy for a sustainable, net-zero-carbon future. For more information, please visit

