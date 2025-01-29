Andreozzi + Foote Files Lawsuit On Behalf Of Survivor Of Childhood Sexual Abuse Against Former School Resource Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The lawsuit, filed in the Circuit Court for Baltimore County, Maryland, seeks damages for the severe emotional and psychological trauma suffered by N.C. as a result of the abuse. The complaint includes counts of assault and battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

We're committed to seeking justice and ensuring that those responsible for such heinous acts are held accountable

Post thi

"No child should ever have to endure the trauma of sexual abuse, especially at the hands of someone entrusted with their care and protection," said Nathaniel Foote, Esq., attorney for the plaintiff. "Our client has shown immense courage in coming forward to hold his abuser accountable. We are committed to seeking justice for him and ensuring that those responsible for such heinous acts are held accountable."

According to the complaint, Blankenship befriended N.C. and gained his trust as a role model and mentor before sexually abusing him on multiple occasions. Blankenship was later charged and pled guilty to one count of sexually abusing a minor and one count of misconduct in office. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, two years of probation, and lifetime registration as a sex offender.

Andreozzi + Foote is dedicated to advocating for survivors of sexual abuse and holding perpetrators accountable for their actions. The firm encourages other survivors of sexual abuse to come forward and seek justice.

For more information or to schedule an interview with Nathaniel Foote, Esq., please contact:

Andreozzi + Foote

4503 North Front Street

Harrisburg, PA 17110

Phone: 866-311-8640

Email: [email protected] ; [email protected]

Link to full filing

About Andreozzi + Foote:

Andreozzi + Foote is one of the nation's leading law firms representing survivors of sexual abuse. The firm has successfully represented some of the highest-profile child sexual abuse cases of our time. Led by trauma-informed attorneys, Andreozzi + Foote is committed to creating life-changing results for victims and their families.

SOURCE Andreozzi + Foote