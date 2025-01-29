(MENAFN- APO Group)

UNICEF is gravely concerned about the rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in eastern DR Congo resulting from the recent intensification of conflict and surging numbers of displaced people.

An additional 658,000 people became displaced in North Kivu and South Kivu provinces in the past three months alone, at least 282,000 of them are children.

Amidst an increasingly volatile situation, with fighting moving into Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu, families have abandoned displacement camps on the northern and western outskirts of the city and moved to other locations in the centre of town. Some of these people are moving for the third, fourth or even fifth time in recent weeks.

“The situation in Goma is extremely grave and further complicating a humanitarian situation that was already beyond dire,” said Jean Francois Basse, UNICEF DRC's acting Representative.“People have been exposed to traumatic events, and they are hungry, thirsty and exhausted. Families are sheltering in place to avoid being caught up in the violence. Electricity, water and internet have all been cut. It's hard to overstate how deeply children and their families are suffering.”

The main risks to children are currently health and protection risks. Crowded and unsanitary conditions make the spread of diseases – such as cholera, measles and mpox – all the more likely. Parents are unlikely to take sick children to hospitals for fear of being caught in the crossfire and because they know there are no beds.

UNICEF has received reports of a surge in the number of children who are separated from or unaccompanied by their parents. This exposes them to the danger of kidnapping and abduction, recruitment by armed groups and sexual violence.

UNICEF is calling for $22 million to continue delivering life-saving support which includes the provision of clean water and proper sanitation, medications and medical supplies, treatment for children who are severely malnourished, and protection services.

“Ultimately, we need parties to the conflict to put an end to the military escalation, which is exacerbating the suffering of children and worsening the already appalling humanitarian conditions,” Basse added.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).