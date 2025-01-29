Canada's First All-In-One Savings Stack Helps Canadians Stretch Post-Holiday Budgets With Cashback Rewards And Offers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Save.ca revolutionizes digital incentives for consumers, giving retail and CPG brands incredible customer insights

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians adjust to leaner budgets after the holiday season, Save.ca's revolutionary Cashback Rewards Program offers a much-needed solution for savvy shoppers and marketers looking to maintain sales momentum. This all-in-one savings stack combines cashback rewards, a card-linked program, and a receipt upload feature-seamlessly integrated within Torstar's popular savings platform.

The program empowers consumers to earn cashback effortlessly on essential everyday purchases, helping them maximize value as they recover from holiday spending. At the same time, it delivers unparalleled customer insights for retail and CPG brands looking to optimize marketing strategies and drive sustained engagement.

“With consumers watching their spending more closely post-holidays, this program provides real savings while offering brands the tools to stay top-of-mind with their customers," said Bianca Rosati, Director of Performance Marketing Products at Torstar.“By streamlining cashback rewards and personalized promotions into one platform, we're giving both consumers and marketers a win-win solution."

Launch partners include Decathlon, Simons, Zwilling, Lyft, Mary Brown's Chicken, Ashley and Bass Pro Shops, among others-brands eager to leverage platform to build loyalty and deliver value.

The program's dual approach of card-linked rewards and receipt uploads provides actionable insights into customers' shopping behaviors at both store and basket levels while maintaining user privacy. Consumers benefit from unmatched convenience, earning cashback automatically through linked credit or debit cards and by uploading receipts.

For marketers, platform offers precision targeting and data-driven strategies to capture consumer attention during a critical period. Marketers can access exclusive packages to integrate their brand into the program and stay ahead in a competitive marketplace.







Save.ca is part of Torstar's portfolio of specialty digital properties, offering contextual advertising solutions for local, regional and national businesses. A leader in digital marketing and consumer engagement for over 20 years, Save.ca offers cashback rewards, digital coupons and flyers, dynamic email marketing, newsletters, contests, custom content and social media solutions. Save.ca is a trusted partner for brands aiming to elevate awareness and drive sales while providing consumers with an integrated savings experience.



