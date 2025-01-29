Ukraine In Consultations With EU On Filling In USAID Assistance Pause

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At the parliamentary level, Ukraine has launched consultations with European lawmakers on a possible replacement of American aid have been launched.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy.

The committee expressed strong support for the continued cooperation between Ukraine and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

As penned in the committee's statement, programs that are implemented and operate with the assistance of USAID are of great importance for strengthening institutions, the development of independent media and civil society in Ukraine. Educational, research, media, cultural projects, and other socially significant initiatives are successfully implemented in many countries with the USAID support.

At the same time, neither the American people nor the U.S. government have ever made any publicity or public noise about this, the parliamentary committee emphasized.

"Unfortunately, the scale of the problems that Ukraine and dozens of other countries have faced in connection with the termination of American assistance is much greater than it might seem at first glance. Ukrainian organizations and other entities that had been receiving grants from USAID had no time to prepare for such drastic change," the statement says.

The committee also emphasized that the American people and administration have the full right to verify the results of the assistance provided and decide on whether to continue support.

The committee stated that while the audit is in progress, Ukraine must take operational measures to avoid destabilizing key processes in the state, as well as to anticipate actions in this direction in the future.

At the parliamentary level, consultations have already begun with European colleagues on a possible replacement of American aid, in particular, until decisions are made in Washington. However, due to the pause, further normalization of processes may occur in three, four, five, or even six months.

As the Verkhovna Rada committee recalled, with the grant support from USAID in Ukraine, many cultural initiatives have been implemented, jobs have been created, and talented Ukrainian youths have been given the opportunity for creative development.

In addition, grants have supported many domestic media outlets since the advertising market, on which the media used to depend, has not yet revived since Russia's full-scale invasion.

The statement says that the suspension of funding came as Ukraine keeps repelling Russia, including in media domain.

This is a time when every voice matters, and cultural diplomacy and truthful reporting are inseparable components of protecting Ukraine's independence.

It is also emphasized that in conditions of limited state funding, grant aid sometimes becomes almost the only option to make sure cultural and media projects are able to function.

According to the committee, with the assistance of USAID, projects are being implemented aimed at providing psychological assistance to children and families with children who found themselves in challenging life circumstances due to Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine. Support for the educational process has allowed thousands of children to keep going to school.

"The assistance from the United States Agency for International Development is an important part of our path to democratic development and sustainability, especially in the realities of the current geopolitical situation. Therefore, we emphasize the need to preserve these projects in order to ensure further progress in the country's development," the statement said.

The committee hopes that together with the government and colleagues from the sectors that were supported via American aid, certain solutions will be found for the difficult times ahead.

As Ukrinform reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed government officials to report on the American support programs covered by USAID that have recently been put on pause for 90 days pending review.

