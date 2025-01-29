Health Authorities In Gaza Recover 59 Bodies From Under Debris

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The health authorities in Gaza said Wednesday they recovered 59 bodies martyrs from under the wreckage of homes in the Strip over the past 24 hours.

More than half a million of the internally-displaced Palestinians were able to return to their homes across Gaza Strip in the past 72 hours, according to a statement from the office of Gaza government. (end)

