Health Authorities In Gaza Recover 59 Bodies From Under Debris
Date
1/29/2025 3:08:05 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
GAZA, Jan 29 (KUNA) -- The health authorities in Gaza said Wednesday they recovered 59 bodies martyrs from under the wreckage of homes in the Strip over the past 24 hours.
More than half a million of the internally-displaced Palestinians were able to return to their homes across Gaza Strip in the past 72 hours, according to a statement from the media office of Gaza government. (end)
wab
