Macrovey Has Been Awarded The Air Force SBIR X247-PCSO1 Award For An Advanced Logistics Solution Using Macrovey Technology

Macrovey is excited to introduce our latest suite of innovative material handling and warehouse management solutions, including the Mobile Warehouse System, Autonomous Warehouse, AutoPick, and Mobile Sorting Systems. These advanced systems combine AI, robotics, and real-time tracking to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and seamlessly integrate with existing infrastructures. Designed for flexibility and high performance, our solutions are set to revolutionize the modern and continue Macrovey's legacy of excellence in the industry.

About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development, and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace force. With a workforce of more than 12,500 across nine technology areas and 40 other operations across the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab .

About AFWERX

As the innovation arm of the DAF and a directorate within the Air Force Research Laboratory, AFWERX brings cutting-edge American ingenuity from small businesses and start-ups to address the most pressing challenges of the DAF. AFWERX employs approximately 370 military, civilian and contractor personnel at five hubs and sites executing an annual $1.4 billion budget. Since 2019, AFWERX has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and drive faster technology transition to operational capability. For more information, visit afwerx .

