Toll Brothers Offers New Luxury Quick Move-In Homes In Cumming, Georgia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc . (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, announced a limited number of quick move-in homes are available at Toll Brothers at Chimney Creek , a new community of luxury single-family homes featuring elegant home designs and resort-style amenities in scenic Cumming, Georgia. The new Toll Brothers model home at Chimney Creek opened last month at 4825 Ramblewood Drive in Cumming.

The architectural designs of the homes at Chimney Creek feature open-concept floor plans, flex spaces, and sophisticated finishes that suit a variety of lifestyles. The home designs range from 3,147 to 3,599+ square feet, offering two-stories and up to five bedrooms. Homes are priced starting in the mid-$600,000s.









In addition to build-to-order homes, a limited number of quick move-in homes with designer-appointed features are now available at Chimney Creek, allowing home buyers the opportunity to move into their new home as early as May 2025.

“We've experienced tremendous interest at our Chimney Creek community, and we are excited to unveil even more opportunities to own a Toll Brothers home in Cumming,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta.“Chimney Creek welcomes home buyers to a life where elegance, convenience, and the beauty of Georgia harmoniously intertwine.”

Situated within an established neighborhood, the onsite amenities at Chimney Creek include a private recreation center, pool, cabana, pickleball, and tennis courts. Homeowners will enjoy incredible views in a picturesque Cumming location in Forsyth County, with lush parks and outdoor recreational opportunities nearby. The community is conveniently located to major roadways including State Route 20, Highway 369, and Georgia Highway 400. Children may attend the highly rated Forsyth County School District.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Chimney Creek and other Toll Brothers communities throughout Georgia, call 888-686-5542 or visit TollBrothers.com/GA .









About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)