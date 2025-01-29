Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma Market Predicted To See Upsurge Through 2034, Highlights Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) cell-lymphoma-m.png" width="300" height="157" alt="Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Forecast" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Forecast

DelveInsight's Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market report offers an in-depth understanding of the epidemiology and market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / --

DelveInsight's“Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Report:

.The Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma market size was valued ~USD 3,900 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034)

.In December 2024, Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) has reported new long-term results from two ongoing clinical trials investigating epcoritamab, a subcutaneous T-cell engaging bispecific antibody, in adult patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL). In Arm 1 of the Phase 1b/2 EPCORE® NHL-2 trial (NCT04663347), a fixed-duration regimen of epcoritamab combined with rituximab, cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone (R-CHOP) achieved a 100% overall response rate (ORR) and an 87% complete response (CR) rate in high-risk, previously untreated DLBCL patients (n=46). Among complete responders, 83% remained in remission after two years. Meanwhile, results from the Phase 2 EPCORE® NHL-1 trial (NCT03625037), evaluating epcoritamab monotherapy in difficult-to-treat adults with relapsed or refractory (R/R) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL; including 148 R/R DLBCL patients), revealed that 41% achieved a CR, with an estimated 52% of these responders maintaining remission after three years (median CR duration: 36.1 months).

.In November 2024, Novotech, a leading global full-service clinical Contract Research Organization (CRO) specializing in partnering with biotech companies to expedite the development of innovative therapeutics across all phases, has unveiled new insights into the global clinical trial landscape for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL), solidifying its prominence in oncology research.

.In June 2024, Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) has announced significant and clinically meaningful findings from the Phase III STARGLO study of Columvi® (glofitamab) combined with gemcitabine and oxaliplatin (GemOx). The study compared this combination to MabThera®/Rituxan® (rituximab) with GemOx (R-GemOx) in patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who have undergone at least one prior therapy and are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant or have received two or more prior treatments. The data was highlighted during a press briefing and presented as a late-breaking oral presentation in the Plenary Abstracts Session at the European Hematology Association (EHA) 2024 Congress.

.The total market size for Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma in the US was estimated at around USD 2,000 million in 2023 and is projected to grow throughout the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

.DelveInsight estimates that in 2023, there were around 17,000 cases of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma (DLBCL) in males in the United States.

.In the United States, the highest number of DLBCL patients is found in the 65–74 age group, while the lowest number is in the 0–19 age group.

.According to the analysis, Stage IV represents the highest number of DLBCL cases, with approximately 12,000 cases, followed by Stage I in 2023 in the US.

.Approved drugs for the treatment of Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma include RITUXAN/MABTHERA (rituximab), YESCARTA (axicabtagene ciloleucel), KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel), XPOVIO (selinexor), POLIVY (polatuzumab vedotin-piiq), KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab), COLUMVI (glofitamab), EPKINLY (epcoritamab), among others.

.Key Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Companies: Genmab and AbbVie, Kite (Gilead Sciences), Denovo Biopharma, Merck, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, AstraZeneca, Genmab, AbbVie, Roche, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, MorphoSys AG, ICON Clinical Research, Pfizer, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pharmatech, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Hoffmann-La Roche, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others

.Key Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapies: EPKINLY (epcoritamab), YESCARTA (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Enzastaurin (DB102), Zilovertamab Vedotin, Calquence (acalabrutinib), Epcoritamab, POLIVY, Rituximab (RTX), Tafasitamab, Epcoritamab, Cyclophosphamide, PF-07901801, Pembrolizumab, bendamustine, VELCADE, Lenalidomide, Selinexor, TQ-B3525, Polatuzumab Vedotin, and others

.The Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma epidemiology based on gender analyzed that Males have higher incident cases of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma as compared to females

.The Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma market dynamics.

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Overview

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) that develops when B-lymphocytes become abnormal. It arises from the germinal center and post germinal center B-cells. The etiology of DLBCL is complex and multifactorial. DLBCL can arise de-novo or from the transformation of indolent diseases like chronic lymphocytic lymphoma/small lymphocytic lymphoma (so-called Richter's transformation), follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

.Prevalent Cases of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapies and Key Companies

.EPKINLY (epcoritamab): Genmab and AbbVie

.YESCARTA (axicabtagene ciloleucel): Kite (Gilead Sciences)

.Enzastaurin (DB102): Denovo Biopharma

.Zilovertamab Vedotin: Merck

.Calquence (acalabrutinib): AstraZeneca

.Epcoritamab: Genmab and AbbVie

.POLIVY: Roche/Chugai Pharmaceuticals

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Strengths

.The incidence of lymphomas has increased in recent years leading to more focus by pharmaceutical firms

.The understanding of the biology of DLBCL has increased in the last years and has allowed a better understanding of the molecular mechanisms underlying the disease

Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Opportunities

.Rituximab dominates the market in front-line settings, and there is still scope for other drugs in these settings with or without rituximab

.The recent development in artificial intelligence (AI) technology has shown promising results in reducing labor of pathologists and improving diagnostic accuracy, thus improving the market landscape

Scope of the Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Report

.Study Period: 2020–2034

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Companies: Genmab and AbbVie, Kite (Gilead Sciences), Denovo Biopharma, Merck, Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson and Johnson, AstraZeneca, Genmab, AbbVie, Roche, Chugai Pharmaceuticals, MorphoSys AG, ICON Clinical Research, Pfizer, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Pharmatech, Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Celgene, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical, Hoffmann-La Roche, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and others

.Key Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapies: EPKINLY (epcoritamab), YESCARTA (axicabtagene ciloleucel), Enzastaurin (DB102), Zilovertamab Vedotin, Calquence (acalabrutinib), Epcoritamab, POLIVY, Rituximab (RTX), Tafasitamab, Epcoritamab, Cyclophosphamide, PF-07901801, Pembrolizumab, bendamustine, VELCADE, Lenalidomide, Selinexor, TQ-B3525, Polatuzumab Vedotin, and others

.Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Assessment: Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma current marketed and Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma emerging therapies

.Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics: Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma market drivers and Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

3. SWOT analysis of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

4. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma

9. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs

11. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Emerging Therapies

12. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Analysis (2020–2034)

14. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Drivers

16. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Market Barriers

17. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Appendix

18. Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

