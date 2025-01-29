(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading salmon vendors that include Alsaker Fjordbruk, AquaChile, Austevoll Seafood, Bremnes Seashore, Camanchaca, Cooke Aquaculture, Grieg Seafood, Ideal Foods, Mowi, Multiexport Foods, Nordlaks Produkter, Nova Sea, PF Bakkafrost, SalMar, SinkabergHansen and Tassal Group.

Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Salmon Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The salmon market is forecasted to grow by USD 5.32 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by rising health consciousness, rising popularity of seafood, and increased demand for wild-caught Alaskan salmon. This study identifies the robust demand for omega-3 fatty acids as one of the prime reasons driving the salmon market growth during the next few years. Also, high demand for organic salmon and rising consumption of packaged meat products will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the salmon market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The report on the salmon market covers the following areas:



Salmon Market sizing

Salmon Market forecast Salmon Market industry analysis

The salmon market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel



Offline Online

By Geographical Landscape



APAC

Europe

North America

South America Middle East and Africa

Also, the salmon market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Market characteristics

2.3 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2023

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global Salmon Market 2018 - 2022

4.2 Distribution Channel segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.3 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

4.4 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

6.3 Offline - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.4 Online - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Customer Landscape

7.1 Customer landscape overview

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Landscape

10.3 Landscape disruption

10.4 Industry risks

11 Competitive Analysis



Alsaker Fjordbruk

AquaChile

Austevoll Seafood

Bremnes Seashore

Camanchaca

Cooke Aquaculture

Grieg Seafood

Ideal Foods Ltd.

Mitsubishi

Mowi ASA

Multiexport Foods

Nordlaks Produkter

Nova Sea

PF Bakkafrost

SalMar

SinkabergHansen Tassal Group

