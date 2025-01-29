Knowbe4 Launches Threat Labs Research And Analysis Initiative To Mitigate Human-Targeted Cybersecurity Attacks - Aetoswi...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- KnowBe4, the world-renowned cybersecurity that comprehensively addresses human risk management, today announced its new Threat Labs to mitigate human-targeted cybersecurity attacks.

This initiative specializes in researching and mitigating email threats and phishing attacks, using a combination of expert analysis and crowdsourced intelligence. The cybersecurity researchers and analysts behind KnowBe4 Threat Labs discover and investigate the latest phishing techniques and develop strategies to preemptively combat these threats.

“KnowBe4 Threat Labs is a momentous step forward in providing actionable intelligence on emerging cyber risks related to human risk management,” said Dr. Martin Kraemer, security awareness advocate, KnowBe4.“This intelligence is based on continuous monitoring and in-depth investigations of the global threat landscape."

The first publication from KnowBe4 Threat Labs, Using Genuine Business Domains to Harvest Credentials , analyzes a sophisticated phishing campaign targeting multiple organizations to harvest Microsoft credentials. During this campaign, threat actors utilized a compromised domain, its subdomains, bulk email services, and open redirect vulnerability to evade detection and increase click success rates.

"KnowBe4 Threat Labs will specialize in topic areas related to social engineering, phishing and human-factor security," said Jack Chapman, head of threat intelligence, Egress, a KnowBe4 company. "It will help to empower organizations to strengthen their security posture through cutting-edge research and timely threat analysis.”

Research conducted by KnowBe4 Threat Labs will be published on the KnowBe4 Blog . For more information on KnowBe4, visit .

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4 empowers workforces to make smarter security decisions every day. Trusted by over 70,000 organizations worldwide, KnowBe4 helps to strengthen security culture and manage human risk. KnowBe4 offers a comprehensive AI-driven 'best-of-suite' platform for Human Risk Management, creating an adaptive defense layer that fortifies user behavior against the latest cybersecurity threats. The HRM+ platform includes modules for awareness & compliance training, cloud email security, real-time coaching, crowdsourced anti-phishing, AI Defense Agents, and more. As the only global security platform of its kind, KnowBe4 utilizes personalized and relevant cybersecurity protection content, tools and techniques to mobilize workforces to transform from the largest attack surface to an organization's biggest asset.

