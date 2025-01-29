Brightcove Launches AI Content Suite, The First General Availability Release From Its Successful AI Pilot Program, To Ma...

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Brightcove (NASDAQ: BCOV), the world's most trusted intelligent engagement company, announces the launch of its AI Content Suite , the company's first official general availability release following a successful customer pilot program in 2024. This innovative suite introduces a range of AI-powered tools to increase the impact of video content while also improving business productivity, making it a seamless and easy experience for content creators to get more from their content and drive greater engagement across their audiences.

The Brightcove AI Content Suite includes three AI-powered capabilities – content creation, metadata optimization, and translation – which simplify video content production by automating the creation and optimization processes.

"The AI Content Suite is a force multiplier for anyone looking to expand the impact of their video content without increasing their workload," said Scott Levine, Chief Product Officer at Brightcove. "Embedded within our video platform, the AI Content Suite easily and quickly enables a video creation multiplier effect without going to other tools and platforms. This allows our customers to maximize their content reach and engagement."

The AI Content Suite allows companies to harness the full potential of the video content they own with features including:



Rapid, automated conversion of long-form content into engaging short-form clips, highlight reels, and theme-based chapters to maximize reach across channels

Conversion of horizontal video content into vertical formats to extend engagement with mobile viewers and across social platforms

Enhanced discoverability through auto-generated metadata (including titles, tags and descriptions), ensuring audiences find and engage with relevant content Universal translation capabilities to dozens of languages to extend global reach and make content more accessible (coming soon)

The Brightcove AI Content Suite is part of Brightcove's broader AI product strategy and roadmap. It was built in close collaboration with customers across various industries to create solutions that address their business needs, such as deepening audience engagement and improving efficiencies in creating, editing and distributing video content.

"The AI Content Suite transformed our clip and trailer production process. What used to take hours now takes minutes, allowing us to reduce costs and focus more on creativity and strategy,” shared Remi Brunier, Director of Product and UX at STV , the most-watched peak-time channel in Scotland and home to some of the most popular shows on Scottish television. STV was one of the dozens of customers who participated in Brightcove's AI pilot program.“By automating the creation of engaging, concise trailers for our content, we've scaled our production for a wider range of titles and significantly reduced costs. This shift has been critical for our business, allowing our team to focus on high-profile projects and enhance our presence on social media platforms.”

The Brightcove AI Suite will continue to launch new products based on customer feedback. These include the addition of text-to-video capabilities and AI-powered automated video interactivity, personalization, and recommendations to engage audiences and build loyalty.

Brightcove is committed to maintaining the highest security standards and ethical AI use. It ensures all tools in the AI Content Suite are backed by its robust security framework and the Brightcove AI Pledge. As part of this pledge, Brightcove will never use customers' content or personal data to train AI models without their explicit consent.

For more information, visit Brightcove .

About Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove creates the world's most reliable, scalable, and secure streaming technology solutions to build a greater connection between companies and their audiences, no matter where they are or on which devices they consume content. In more than 60 countries, Brightcove's intelligent video platform enables businesses to sell to customers more effectively, media leaders to stream and monetize content more reliably, and every organization to communicate with team members more powerfully. With two Technology and Engineering Emmy® Awards for innovation, uptime that consistently leads the industry, and unmatched scalability, we continuously push the boundaries of what video can do. Follow Brightcove on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , Instagram , Threads , and YouTube . Visit Brightcove .

