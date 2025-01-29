Hindustan Zinc Q3 PAT Surges 32% Yoy To US$ 317 Million, Driven By Metal Volume And Cost Reduction

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- India-based Hindustan Zinc Limited (“HZL”), the world's second largest integrated zinc producer and third largest silver producer, reported its results for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31st, 2024, on 28th January 2025. The company recorded its highest-ever nine months mined and refined metal production at 784 kt and 783 kt respectively. The company clocked best-ever third quarter revenue of US$ 1,020 million, up 18% year-on-year . Hindustan Zinc also registered historic best third quarter EBITDA of US$ 537 million, up 28% with an industry leading EBITDA margin of c. 53%, up c. 400 bps year-on-year. The company also recorded its highest profit after tax (PAT) in the past nine quarters* of USD 317 million, up 32% year on year . The company also recorded the lowest cost of production (COP) in the last 15 quarters at $1,041/MT in Q3 . Currently, Hindustan Zinc is one of the largest metal companies in India with market capitalization of US$ 22 billion and total shareholder returns of c.US$ 2.1/share (c.62%).

Arun Misra, Chief Executive Officer, said:“Hindustan Zinc continues to execute its strategic priorities effectively while driving operational excellence with an emphasis on ESG demonstrating the underlying strength of our assets and consistent performance, all further supported by positive market trends.

Reinforcing our position as a leader in the energy transition metals sector, I am proud to share that Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as world's most sustainable metals and mining company for the second consecutive year by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2024. ”

*highest in INR terms

Note: USD-INR exchange rate of 84.46 is considered across the release

About Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc Limited, a Vedanta Group company, is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer. The company supplies to more than 40 countries across the globe. Hindustan Zinc has been recognized as the world's most sustainable company in the metals and mining category by the S&P Global CSA 2024.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about our future business and financial performance, using terms like“expects” and“anticipates.” Such statements are inherently uncertain and may differ from actual results. We do not commit to updating these forward-looking statements.

