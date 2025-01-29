Kinaxis Inc. To Host Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call On February 27, 2025

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )--Kinaxis® (TSX:KXS), a global leader in end-to-end orchestration, today announced that it has scheduled its call to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. The call will be hosted on Thursday, February 27 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time by Bob Courteau, interim chief executive officer and chair, and Blaine Fitzgerald, chief financial officer, followed by a question and answer period. The Company will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year-end after the close of markets on Wednesday, February 26, 2025.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS DATE: Thursday, February 27, 2025 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time CALL REGISTRATION: WEBCAST: (available for three months)

Advance call registration

Participants must register in advance for the live call. After registering, instructions on how to join the call will automatically be emailed, including dial-in information as well as a unique pincode. At the time of the call, registered participants will dial in using the numbers from the confirmation email, and upon entering their unique pincode, will be entered directly into the conference. It is recommended that you register for the call at least 15 minutes prior to the start time.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain orchestration, powering complex global supply chains and supporting the people who manage them, in service of humanity. Our powerful, AI-infused supply chain orchestration platform, MaestroTM , combines proprietary technologies and techniques that provide full transparency and agility across the entire supply chain - from multi-year strategic planning to last-mile delivery. We are trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .

