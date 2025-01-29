(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Emperor Metals (CSE: AUOZ) (OTCQB: EMAUF) (FRA:9NH) has released further results from its 2024 program at the Duquesne West Project in Quebec, highlighting significant mineralization both within and outside its conceptual open-pit model. The program included 8,166 meters of new drilling and approximately 8,000 meters of historical core assaying, with full assay results expected by mid-February. Notable intercepts include 14.2 meters at 1.2 g/t Au in DQ24-15 and 16.3 meters at 0.8 g/t Au in DQ24-12, extending mineralization beyond current pit boundaries. Emperor is targeting a multi-million-ounce resource, leveraging a combination of open-pit and underground mining scenarios, with an updated mineral resource estimate expected in Q1 or early Q2 of 2025. CEO John Florek emphasized the project's strong exploration potential and the opportunity to expand its mineralized footprint.

About Emperor Metals Inc.

Emperor Metals is an innovative Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing high-quality gold properties situated in the Canadian Shield. For more information, please refer to SEDAR ( ), under the company's profile.

