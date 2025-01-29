Cabinet Approves Tourism Incentives, Building Regulation Amendments, And University Investment Fund

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) – The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Jafar Hassan, convened on Wednesday to deliberate on policies aimed at bolstering tourism, advancing tax settlements, and amending building regulations to resolve long-standing issues affecting thousands of citizens. Discussions also covered matters related to universities, student fund grants, and loans.To stimulate the sector, the Cabinet approved an amendment to its previous decision on waiving entry visa fees for tourists purchasing a unified ticket to key sites. The revised regulation reduces the minimum stay requirement from three consecutive nights to two, ensuring uniform exemption conditions for both individual tourists and group travelers arriving through tourism agencies.In fiscal matters, the Cabinet approved the tax settlement of 876 companies and individual taxpayers, reinforcing the government's commitment to resolving financial disputes and fostering economic growth. The initiative aligns with the broader strategy to stimulate investment and sustain economic momentum under the Economic Modernization Vision.The approved amendments to the building regulations apply to structures established before January 1, 2025, allowing a one-year grace period to rectify violations. Key provisions include streamlined procedures for ownership transfers, equitable resolution of joint ownership disputes, and measures to address outstanding utility service disruptions caused by regulatory infractions.Furthermore, the amendments introduce fee reductions of up to 50% for municipalities and 75% for the Greater Amman Municipality, aiming to expedite the resolution of building violations and facilitate judicial case closures within the designated grace period. These reforms are designed to prevent future violations through stricter enforcement mechanisms and the establishment of a comprehensive building database, mandating the issuance of engineering plans to ensure structural integrity.However, the regulatory changes do not extend to properties unlawfully constructed on public treasury land or road reserves. Instead, they seek to legitimize excess construction and rooftop expansions with the consensus of co-owners, fostering legal compliance and improving property market dynamics.These reforms align with the "Quality of Life" axis under the Economic Modernization Vision, which seeks to enhance urban infrastructure, optimize residential planning, and elevate public service standards. The measures are also expected to invigorate the real estate sector, attract investment, and position the Kingdom as a more competitive business and residential destination.A noteworthy addition to the regulations mandates newly licensed buildings to install flagpoles, allowing residents to display the national flag on official occasions, thereby reinforcing national identity and civic engagement.Separately, Minister of Education and Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Azmi Mahafzah presented a report on the internal grants and loans allocated by the University Student Support Fund for regular program students in Jordanian universities and colleges during the 2024-2025 academic year.Additionally, the Cabinet approved the 2025 Yarmouk University Investment Fund System, aimed at securing independent financial resources to support the university's development projects. The fund will operate under a dedicated budget, with a specialized committee overseeing its management and investment strategy.