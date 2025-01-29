17 Drug Suspects Arrested, 'Large' Quantities Seized In Security Crackdown

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) – Anti-Narcotics Department (AND) has intensified efforts to combat drug-related crimes and carried out 9 operations and security crackdowns across the Kingdom recently for this purpose.During the busts, the AND arrested 17 drug dealers and smugglers and seized "large" quantities of narcotics and firearms, said the Public Security Directorate (PSD).The most significant campaign involved multiple raids in Northern Badia targeting smugglers, affiliated to international drug networks.Following extensive surveillance, authorities arrested 6 suspects and confiscated 50 kilograms of hashish, as investigations are "ongoing" to identify the origin and target recipients of the seized drugs.In eastern Amman, a joint AND-PSD operation led to the arrest of 8 individuals, as authorities confiscated various narcotics and firearms.The PSD stated 3 drug dealers were arrested and 15 palm-aized hashish blocks seized in other operations in the southern Jordan Valley. In Aqaba, a high-risk suspect was apprehended with a firearm and a quantity of narcotics.Meanwhile, in central Badia, authorities arrested a drug dealer in possession of 14 hashish blocks, crystal meth, and narcotic pills.In northern Badia, two dangerous fugitives were busted in separate raids, and drugs were seized from both locations.A final operation in Irbid Governorate led to the arrest of a drug dealer and security forces confiscated a firearm and narcotics from his possession.