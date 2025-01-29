King Returns To Jordan After Brussels Visit
1/29/2025 2:01:52 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) his majesty
King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Wednesday after a working visit to Belgium, accompanied by His Royal Highness crown prince
Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.
