King Returns To Jordan After Brussels Visit

1/29/2025 2:01:52 PM

Amman, Jan. 29 (Petra) his majesty King Abdullah II returned to Jordan on Wednesday after a working visit to Belgium, accompanied by His Royal Highness crown prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

