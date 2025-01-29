Carrier Named To Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies 2025 List For Fourth Consecutive Year

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR ), global leader in intelligent climate and solutions, has again been named to Fortune's 2025 list of the World's Most Admired Companies , marking its fourth-consecutive year being included. The annual list by Fortune and Korn Ferry is determined through surveys of executives, directors and analysts, who evaluate companies on nine criteria, including value and quality of management and products, social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

"Being named to Fortune's Most Admired Companies list for the fourth consecutive year reflects the passion and innovation of our 50,000 employees who strengthen Carrier's global leadership in intelligent climate and energy solutions every day," said Carrier Chairman & CEO David Gitlin. "This recognition reflects our commitment to delivering for our customers, creating value for our shareowners and building a workplace that champions our people's growth and contributions."

