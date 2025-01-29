(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Rice Milk Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source (Conventional, and Organic), By Distribution Channel, By Form (Liquid, and Powder), By Country and Growth Forecast, 2024 - 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Rice Milk Market is expected to witness market growth of 14.5% CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031. In 2022, the Asia Pacific market's volume surged to 72,057.6 tonnes, showcasing a growth of 13.6% (2020-2023).



Organic rice milk is made from rice grown following certified organic farming standards, which prohibit the use of synthetic pesticides, herbicides, and genetically modified organisms (GMOs). This type of rice milk has gained popularity among health-conscious consumers who prioritize natural and sustainable food choices. Organic rice milk is often fortified with essential nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, and vitamin B12 to enhance its nutritional profile and cater to consumers seeking functional health benefits. Thus, the China market is expected to utilize 56.21 tonnes of organic Rice milk by the year 2031.

The Chinese market dominated the Asia Pacific Rice Milk Market by country in 2023, and is expected to continue to be a dominant market till 2031; thereby, achieving a market value of $148.4 Million by 2031. The Japanese market is registering a CAGR of 13.8% during 2024-2031. Additionally, the Indian market is expected to showcase a CAGR of 15.4% during 2024-2031.

Environmental concerns are prompting companies to adopt sustainable packaging solutions. Eco-friendly packaging, such as recyclable cartons and biodegradable materials, is becoming a significant trend in the rice milk market. This move aligns with consumers' desire to reduce their ecological footprint.

Additionally, the rise of private-label brands in the rice milk market is noteworthy. Retailers are launching rice milk products, often competitively, to attract budget-conscious consumers. This trend is expanding the availability and accessibility of rice milk in the market.

The growing trends in dietary preferences in both Australia and China, coupled with the expansion of the food processing industry in China, are significantly influencing the growth of the rice milk market in these regions. As consumers increasingly turn to plant-based alternatives, particularly regarding health, sustainability, and ethical considerations, the demand for rice milk is gaining momentum.

