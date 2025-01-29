PSEG's Day Of Service Partners With Community Organizations To Honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

(MENAFN- 3BL) Did you know? We partner with a number of organizations each year to help support our communities.

Last week, many of our employees participated in a variety of MLK Day Of Service volunteer events. From donating clothing to assembling care packages for our military and their K9 pals, we're PSEG Proud of all their great work.

Learn more about our employee volunteerism at

