PSEG's Day Of Service Partners With Community Organizations To Honor Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Date
1/29/2025 2:00:48 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
Did you know? We partner with a number of organizations each year to help support our communities.
Last week, many of our employees participated in a variety of MLK Day Of Service volunteer events. From donating clothing to assembling care packages for our military and their K9 pals, we're PSEG Proud of all their great work.
Learn more about our employee volunteerism at
View original content here .
MENAFN29012025007202015466ID1109144943
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.