Exclusive Discount For 3BL Members: Save $500 On Corporate Communications (Mar. 6-7, NYC)


1/29/2025 2:00:47 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) Get ready for one of the most anticipated gatherings of corporate communicators this year! Corporate Communications: Driving the Business Forward , hosted by The conference Board, will take place on March 6-7, 2025 , in Brooklyn, NY, bringing together Fortune 500 Chief Communications Officers and industry leaders to address the biggest challenges of our time: technological, political, economic, environmental, and more.
After selling out in 2024, this year's event is expected to fill up fast, so be sure to register early! 3BL Members enjoy an exclusive $500 savings with code 3BLVIP -offer ends February 14.

Featured Speakers Include:

  • Dave Armon, Executive Vice Chairman, 3BL
  • Allyson Park, Chief Communications Officer, Walmart
  • Beatriz Perez, EVP and Global Chief Communications, Sustainability & Strategic Partnerships Officer, The Coca-Cola Company
  • Matthew DiGirolamo, Chief Corporate Affairs & Engagement Officer, L'Oréal North America
  • Katie Hill, Senior Vice President of Communications, National Football League
  • Ramon Soto, SVP and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Northwell Health
  • Teresa Rasmussen, Chief Executive Officer, Thrivent
  • And more...

What You'll Gain:

  • Inspiring sessions featuring insights from top corporate communications leaders.
  • Practical strategies you can apply to enhance your communication impact.
  • Unmatched networking with peers and trailblazers shaping the future of corporate communications.

Register by February 14 and Save $500

Don't miss out on the chance to learn from the best, connect with your peers, and prepare for the future of corporate communications!

