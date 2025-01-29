Exclusive Discount For 3BL Members: Save $500 On Corporate Communications (Mar. 6-7, NYC)
Date
1/29/2025 2:00:47 PM
(MENAFN- 3BL)
Get ready for one of the most anticipated gatherings of corporate communicators this year! Corporate Communications: Driving the Business Forward , hosted by The conference Board, will take place on March 6-7, 2025 , in Brooklyn, NY, bringing together Fortune 500 Chief Communications Officers and industry leaders to address the biggest challenges of our time: technological, political, economic, environmental, and more.
After selling out in 2024, this year's event is expected to fill up fast, so be sure to register early! 3BL Members enjoy an exclusive $500 savings with code 3BLVIP -offer ends February 14.
Register Now
Featured Speakers Include:
Dave Armon, Executive Vice Chairman, 3BL
Allyson Park, Chief Communications Officer, Walmart
Beatriz Perez, EVP and Global Chief Communications, Sustainability & Strategic Partnerships Officer, The Coca-Cola Company
Matthew DiGirolamo, Chief Corporate Affairs & Engagement Officer, L'Oréal North America
Katie Hill, Senior Vice President of Communications, National Football League
Ramon Soto, SVP and Chief Marketing and Communications Officer, Northwell Health
Teresa Rasmussen, Chief Executive Officer, Thrivent
And more...
What You'll Gain:
Inspiring sessions featuring insights from top corporate communications leaders.
Practical strategies you can apply to enhance your communication impact.
Unmatched networking with peers and trailblazers shaping the future of corporate communications.
Register by February 14 and Save $500
Don't miss out on the chance to learn from the best, connect with your peers, and prepare for the future of corporate communications!
Register Now
MENAFN29012025007202015466ID1109144936
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.