ONUG Announces New Leadership And Governance Formation To Drive Enterprise AI Innovation

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, January 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- ONUG, the leading enterprise IT community driving change, is proud to announce a transformative restructuring of its leadership and governance to enhance its focus on enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) and further empower its growing community.Announced by ONUG Co-founder and Co-chair Nick Lippis, these changes are designed to position ONUG as the foremost platform for enterprise IT organizations breaking through technology adoption barriers.In 2024, ONUG achieved a remarkable 50% increase in attendance at its AI Networking Summit, solidifying its role as a trusted voice for large enterprises. As the industry embraces the AI era, ONUG is scaling its leadership structure to meet the community's evolving needs with a clear vision: to establish ONUG, the ONUG Collaborative and the AI Networking Summits as the largest independent enterprise AI gathering and knowledge platform globally.ONUG has announced the consolidation of its governing bodies to streamline decision-making, enhance collaboration, and better serve its end-user-focused community:ONUG Executive BoardThis newly formed board will replace the ONUG Collaborative Steering Committee. Comprising senior IT leaders from some of the world's most influential organizations, initial members include:Gene Sun, CISO, FedExJames Beeson, Acting CISO, PfizerDaniel Conroy, CTO, RTXPetek Ergul, Global Head of Service Management, CTO, HSBC TechnologyChristopher Moretti, VP - Global Technology & Cloud Transformation, EvernorthPradeep Kathail, CTO, CiscoMark Berly, CTO, HPETsvi Gal, CTO, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer CenterONUG BoardThe general ONUG Board, consisting of leaders from Fidelity, Citi, Pfizer, Goldman Sachs, EY, Edward Jones, and other esteemed organizations, will focus on conference content updates and industry issue discussions, ensuring ONUG remains the voice of the enterprise."We are creating a powerhouse Executive Board to advocate for our community and the broader industry," said Lippis. "This new governance model positions ONUG as a leader in the enterprise AI era, with a focus on delivering high-value outcomes and meaningful industry conversations."With a history of driving industry change, ONUG is poised to lead the enterprise IT community into a new era of AI-driven innovation. Through its restructured leadership, expanded advocacy, and continued commitment to its community, ONUG is set to redefine the future of enterprise AI.The ONUG Collaborative is accepting applications for enterprise IT members. Interested professionals are encouraged to apply here: ...About ONUGONUG is the leading enterprise IT community focused on enabling organizations to overcome technology adoption barriers and drive industry innovation. Through its Collaborative Project Teams, AI Networking Summits, and end-user-driven initiatives, ONUG fosters impactful dialogue and delivers actionable solutions for the enterprise. For more information, visit and

