Patient First Coalition Launches To Support RFK Nomination, Advance MAHA Agenda

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PFC's leadership currently has 16 members made up of renowned subject area experts, from all aspects of and wellness. Additionally, 15 Lead Ambassadors will work directly with over 200 subject area ambassadors. We are a "Big Tent" coalition, and currently have over two dozen supporting organizations representing several million.

The group is being managed by a national association management firm with four senior operatives: Executive Director and longtime outside advisor Shannon Burns , campaign and communications vet Matt Mackowiak , lobbyist Jim Frogue and health policy expert Jeff Kanter .

Their initial budget is in the low six figure range, with expansion underway, with significant in-kind resources, and they are on pace to recruit 10,000 advocates by week's end.

"Tens of millions of Americans have been desperately hoping for an agenda that puts patient health first and ends policies that are making American adults and children unhealthy," said Burns. "We will be telling this story and building a large and professional grassroots movement that will become an advocacy army for the MAHA agenda."

Starting today PFC will operate a real time war room during the confirmation hearings and will work to put pressure on uncommitted Republican Senators in their states with grassroots activism and surrogate earned media leading up to the confirmation vote.

"Beginning today we will be promoting with HHS Secretary designee Kennedy actually believes and what the Trump MAHA agenda actually is," said Mackowiak. "Powerful interests have gotten fat and happy off the misery of millions of Americans. It is time for the silent majority to get loud and demand change. We will help them make their voices heard."

Once confirmed, they will shift to helping the HHS team enact President Trump's Make America Healthy Again agenda for the full Trump term.

"Patients have been pleading for years to put their health first and corporate interests last," said Kanter.

The patient First Coalition a collective group of organizations committed to advancing the Make America Health Again agenda. Patient First is made up of the hundreds of the nation's leading health and wellness subject area experts, working through over twenty-five driving committees.

