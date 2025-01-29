MCNAIR GROUP HONORED AS TOP MEDIUM AGENT TEAM BY COLDWELL BANKER REALTY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Some of McNair Group's notable sales in 2024 included 138 Almendral Avenue which closed in October 2024 and sold for $19,500,000, 1170 May Brown Avenue which closed in October 2024 and sold for $13,750,000, and 2 Marymont Avenue which closed in April 2024 and sold for $15,800,000, $1 million over asking price.

In 2008, Billy McNair launched the McNair Group to provide exceptional services and the highest level of service to clients in the mid-Peninsula. Today, the McNair Group consists of six team members and is consistently a top-performing group, steadily appearing on the prestigious Real Trends Top 1000 and America's Best rankings. The team possesses an exceptional knowledge of the Silicon Valley landscape and has lived on the Peninsula for much of their lives, yielding an intimate knowledge of the real estate history, trends, and cycles that have influenced the unique Bay Area real estate market.

McNair is one of the leading luxury real estate professionals in the United States with over 515 units sold in his career. With over $2 billion in career sales, he brings an unparalleled skill set and expertise to the real estate brokerage business. McNair is an accomplished CEO and licensed attorney in the state of California, which enables him to successfully navigate his clients through the intricacies of the real estate transaction, as well as invoke a strong negotiating background to ensure that his clients receive the optimal terms in the transaction. In addition, Billy holds an MBA, which gives him a strong financial background to analyze market conditions, investment opportunities, and macro and micro-economic trends.

For more information about buying or selling a home, contact Billy McNair (DRE# 01343603) at [email protected] or 650-862-3266; listings can be viewed at .

QUOTES :

"Congratulations to the McNair Group on this well-deserved recognition and for consistently delivering outstanding results for their clients. We are incredibly proud of the team for their unwavering dedication to excellence and exceptional service, which has set a high standard in the industry."

Kamini Lane, president and CEO, Coldwell Banker Realty

"This remarkable achievement is a testament to the McNair Group's hard work and dedication. Their commitment to their clients along with their unprecedented level of market knowledge has truly set them apart year after year. We are so proud of the work they do and are honored to have such an exceptional team representing Coldwell Banker Realty in this region."

Jennifer Lind, regional president, West, Coldwell Banker Realty

*Sales data according to MLS records from 1/1/24-12/31/24.

About Coldwell Banker Realty

Coldwell Banker Realty companies operate the company-owned real estate brokerage offices in leading markets in the United States representing more than 52,000 independent real estate agents in approximately 600 offices. Coldwell Banker Realty is owned by a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS ), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States.

Media Contact:

Natalia Manez, PR Manager, Coldwell Banker Realty

[email protected]

631-662-5481

SOURCE Coldwell Banker Realty