Jen Danielson To Lead Distribution Efforts For The WNET Group In New Position

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In this newly created role, Danielson will work to develop strategies for content distribution across digital and broadcast platforms and will oversee strategy for both broadcast and digital. This includes analyzing and monetization potential and distribution opportunities including broadcast/cable, OTT (subscription streamers, FAST channels, YouTube TV), as well as social and emerging platforms.

Danielson will develop distribution and programing strategies for The WNET Group.

Over the past six months, Danielson consulted for The WNET Group, where she worked with senior leadership to execute the organization's strategic plan by implementing a data led future-proofing strategy with a focus on multiplatform distribution.

"Jen's expertise in multiplatform media and distribution strategy, having worked directly with prolific brands, iconic creators, and executives in the entertainment industry, is unparalleled," said Neal Shapiro, President and CEO, The WNET Group. "Her passion for storytelling and reaching new audiences will be integral to WNET's audience growth and development."

As Vice President, Distribution, Danielson will provide insights on competitive trends within the digital space, including product development to enhance distribution efforts; develop measurement techniques to guide decisions by the CEO and Chief Strategy Officer; focus on content investment, fundraising sustainability, and ROI analysis; and ensure organizational alignment and engagement with the content distribution strategy.

From 2017-2021, Danielson led the strategy, development, and expansion of all original content and intellectual property across ViacomCBS digital platforms for Comedy Central, Paramount Network and TV Land. Prior to that, from 2012-2017, she was the President and Co-Founder of Above Average, a digital company that provides creative and production services for comedy programming, where she oversaw all divisions, including P&L management, Sales, Marketing, Development, Production, and led negotiations that resulted in driving partnerships with platforms, networks and brands like YouTube, NBC, Snapchat, IFC, General Mills, and Marriot.

Danielson began her career at Saturday Night Live as Lorne Michael's assistant, eventually rising to co-producer. Over the course of a decade, she held numerous roles, including a focus on digital distribution and international format licensing.

"I am honored to be a part of a New York institution like The WNET Group, with its rich history of producing more than 60 years of exceptional content," said Danielson. "As someone who spent their formative years growing up in New York City, tuning into THIRTEEN was a huge part of my television experience. I am excited to help continue to grow the organization and create new ways to connect our amazing content/intellectual properties (IP) with audiences across platforms for many years to come.

Danielson holds a master's degree from the University of Southern California and is a graduate of Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster, P.A., where she studied English. She's received numerous honors, including a Webby Award for Media Company of the Year (Comedy Central) and two Peabody Awards (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock), and was named to CableFax's "Top Women in Digital" (2019) and Variety's "30 Execs to Watch" (2017) lists. Danielson sits on the Boards of The Atlantic Theater Company and Above Average and is an Adjunct Professor at the University of Rhode Island.

About The WNET Group

The WNET Group creates inspiring media content and meaningful experiences for diverse audiences nationwide. It is the community-supported home of New York's THIRTEEN – America's flagship PBS station – WLIW , THIRTEEN PBSKids, WLIW World and Create; NJ PBS , New Jersey's statewide public television network; Long Island's only NPR station WLIW-FM; ALL ARTS , the arts and culture media provider; newsroom NJ Spotlight News ; and FAST channel PBS Nature. Through these channels and streaming platforms, The WNET Group brings arts, culture, education, news, documentary, entertainment, and DIY programming to more than five million viewers each month. The WNET Group's award-winning productions include signature PBS series Nature , Great Performances , American Masters , and Amanpour and Company and trusted local news programs like NJ Spotlight News with Briana Vannozzi . Inspiring curiosity and nurturing dreams, The WNET Group's award-winning Kids' Media and Education team produces the PBS KIDS series Cyberchase , interactive Mission US history games, and resources for families, teachers and caregivers. A leading nonprofit public media producer for more than 60 years, The WNET Group presents and distributes content that fosters lifelong learning, including initiatives addressing poverty, jobs, economic opportunity, social justice, understanding, and the environment. Through Passport, station members can stream new and archival programming anytime, anywhere. The WNET Group represents the best in public media. Join us.

