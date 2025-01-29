DNA Synthesis Market Outlook 2024-2028: Global DNA Synthesis Market Set To Reach $6.52 Billion By 2028, Accelerating At 18.1% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "DNA Synthesis 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The DNA synthesis market is forecasted to grow by USD 6.52 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increasing use of DNA synthesis-based therapeutics, technological innovations in DNA synthesis, and rising prominence of PCR solutions in biomedical sector. The study identifies the integration of automation in DNA synthesis as one of the prime reasons driving the DNA synthesis market growth during the next few years. Also, rising investments in genomics research and development and advances in sequencing technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the DNA synthesis market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as key vendor analysis. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The DNA synthesis market is segmented as below:

By Type



Oligonucleotide synthesis Gene synthesis

By End-user



Biopharmaceutical companies

Academic and research institutes Contract research organizations and others

By Geographical Landscape



North America

Europe

Asia Rest of World (ROW)

The report on the DNA synthesis market covers the following areas:



DNA synthesis market sizing

DNA synthesis market forecast DNA synthesis market industry analysis

The report provides a detailed analysis of several leading DNA synthesis market vendors that include Azenta US, Inc, Bio Basic Inc., BioCat, Biomatik Corp., Bioneer Corp., Danaher Corp., DNA Script, Epoch Life Science, Eton Bioscience, Eurofins Scientific, Evonetix, Gene Universal, Genemed Synthesis, GenScript Biotech Corp., OriGene Technologies, ProMab Biotechnologies, Proteo Genix, Synbio Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Twist Bioscience Corp.

Also, the market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis

4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2023

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2023-2028

5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global DNA Synthesis Market 2018 - 2022

5.2 Type segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.3 End-user segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.4 Geography segment analysis 2018 - 2022

5.5 Country segment analysis 2018 - 2022

6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 Impact of AI on the global DNA synthesis market

7 Five Forces Analysis

8 Market Segmentation by Type

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by Type

8.3 Oligonucleotide synthesis - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.4 Gene synthesis - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

8.5 Market opportunity by Type

9 Market Segmentation by End-user

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by End-user

9.3 Biopharmaceutical companies - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.4 Academic and research institutes - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.5 Contract research organizations and others - Market size and forecast 2023-2028

9.6 Market opportunity by End-user

10 Customer Landscape

11 Geographic Landscape

12 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Landscape

13.3 Landscape disruption

13.4 Industry risks

14 Competitive Analysis

14.1 Companies profiled

14.2 Company ranking index

14.3 Market positioning of companies



Azenta US Inc

Bio Basic Inc.

BioCat

Biomatik Corp.

Bioneer Corp.

Danaher Corp.

DNA Script

Epoch Life Science

Eton Bioscience Inc.

Eurofins Scientific SE

Evonetix Ltd

Gene Universal Inc.

Genemed Synthesis Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corp.

OriGene Technologies Inc.

ProMab Biotechnologies Inc

Proteo Genix

Synbio Technologies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Twist Bioscience Corp.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900