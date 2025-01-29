Investors In Sun Communities, Inc. Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before February 10, 2025 To Discuss Your Rights – SUI

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to of Sun Communities, (NYSE: SUI).

Shareholders who purchased shares of SUI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: February 28, 2019 to September 24, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, defendants provided investors with material information concerning SUI's accounting practices and internal control over financial reporting. On September 24, 2024, after market close, an investment research report emerged calling into question the integrity of SUI's Board and the integrity of the Company's governance, controls, and financial disclosures. Investors and analysts reacted immediately to SUI's revelation. The price of SUI's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $139.10 per share on September 24, 2024, SUI's stock price fell to a low of $137.48 per share on September 25, 2024.

DEADLINE: February 10, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of SUI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is February 10, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

