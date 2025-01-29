(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cell Counting Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Cell Counting market report covers market characteristics, size & growth, segmentation, regional & country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



The cell counting market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $10.59 billion in 2024 to $11.47 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growth in biomedical research, increased clinical diagnostics, expanded pharmaceutical industry, increased cancer research, and increased aging population.

The cell counting market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $16.62 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on precision medicine, growing adoption of regenerative medicine, increasing point-of-care testing, and growing stem cell research. Major trends in the forecast period include technological advancements, product innovations, ai integration, automation technology solutions, strategic collaborations.

The growth of the cell counting market is primarily attributed to the increasing prevalence of cancer globally. The rise in chronic diseases is expected to be a significant driver for the cell counting market.

Technological advancements represent a key trend in the cell counting market. Leading companies in the cell counting market are strategically focusing on introducing innovative products to cater to the evolving needs of their consumer base.

North America was the largest region in the cell counting market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the cell counting market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the cell counting market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA. Report Scope Markets Covered:

1) By Consumables And Accessories: Media, Sera And Reagents; Assay Kits; Microplates; Accessories; Other Consumables

2) By Product: Spectrophotometers; Single-Mode Readers; Multi-Mode Readers; Cell Counters; Automated Cell Counters; Hemocytometers; Manual Cell Counters; Flow Cytometers; Hematology Analyzers

3) By Application: Research Applications; Clinical And Diagnostic Applications; Industrial Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Diagnostic; Research Institutions; Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Media: Cell Culture Media; Specialized Growth Media

2) By Sera and Reagents: Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS); Human Serum; Reagents for Cell Viability

3) By Assay Kits: Cell Counting Kits (e.g., Trypan Blue, MTT Assay Kits); Apoptosis Detection Kits

4) By Microplates: 96-Well Plates; 384-Well Plates; Specialized Cell Culture Plates

5) By Accessories: Cell Counters; Hemocytometers; Pipettes

6) By Other Consumables: Culture Flasks; Petri Dishes; Storage Vials

Key Companies Profiled: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.; Merck KGaA; PerkinElmer Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.; Danaher Corporation

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $11.47 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $16.62 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.7% Regions Covered Global

