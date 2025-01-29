Bioage Labs, Inc. Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Pending: Contact The Gross Law Firm Before March 10, 2025 To Discuss Your Rights – BIOA

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to of BioAge Labs, (NASDAQ: BIOA).

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of all shareholders that purchased stock pursuant and/or traceable to BioAge's registration statement for the initial public offering held on or about September 26, 2024.

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, on December 6, 2024, BioAge announced that it would discontinue the ongoing STRIDES Phase 2 trial for azelaprag, its lead product candidate, citing safety concerns over elevated liver transaminase levels in participants. This came as a surprise because, at the time of its IPO less than three months earlier, BioAge highlighted azelaprag's potential in patients undergoing obesity therapy with incretin drugs. Following this news, BioAge's stock price declined from $20.09 per share on December 6, 2024 to $4.65 per share on December 7, 2024.

DEADLINE: March 10, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here:

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of BIOA during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 10, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

