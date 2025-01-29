Rising Cancer Incidence Driving The Market Growth: Key Driver Transforming The Neulasta Market In 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neulasta Global Report 2025 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Neulasta Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Is the Neulasta Market Set to Witness Substantial Growth?

The Neulasta market size has seen notable growth in historic compound annual growth rate HCAGR in recent years. It is projected to grow from $XX million in 2024 to $XX million in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of XX%. The growth in the historic period was driven by the rising prevalence of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia, increased incidence of cancer worldwide, growing awareness towards the risk of neutropenia during cancer treatment, and availability of supportive government funding for biologics. Moreover, developed regions showing early adoption of biologics contributed to the growth of this market in the past.

Over the next few years, the Neulasta market is expected to follow a similar trajectory as it grows to $XX million in 2029 with a XX% compound annual growth rate CAGR.

What factors contribute to this potential growth?

One key driver includes the expansion of biosimilars in emerging markets combined with an increased demand for cost-effective cancer-supportive care solutions.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

Cancer, a group of diseases characterized by abnormal cell growth, is becoming increasingly common. Factors such as aging populations, unhealthy lifestyles, and environmental factors increase the prevalence of cancer. It is now widely recognized that Pegfilgrastim biosimilars, such as Neulasta, hold a pivotal role in preventing chemotherapy-induced neutropenia in cancer patients by promoting the production of white blood cells and reducing infection risks. In fact, figures from the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare project that by 2034, Australia will be experiencing approximately 209,000 new cancer diagnoses, significantly up from the estimated 169,000 cases expected in 2024.

Pre-order Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:



Major players shaping the Neulasta market include Amgen Inc. These companies play a monumental role in driving innovations and shaping the trends within the industry. A key trend in the industry includes the development and use of drug delivery technologies like prefilled autoinjectors to achieve a competitive advantage.

When segmenting the Neulasta market, the report includes various aspects like:

1 Indication: Chemotherapy-Induced Neutropenia, Bone Marrow Transplantation, Others

2 Formulation: Injectable Solution, Pre-Filled Syringes Or Pens

3 Distribution Channel: Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Specialty Pharmacies, Home Healthcare Services

4 End User Patients: Adult Patients, Pediatric Patients

The year 2024 saw North America as the largest region in the Neulasta market. Other regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa, offering diverse geographical insights into the Neulasta global market .

