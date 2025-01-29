SYNERGIE : 2024 REVENUES

Date
1/29/2025 12:16:21 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE | January 29th 2025, 5.45pm
2024 REVENUES
Thanks to its strategy of diversification, SYNERGIE continues to grow amid an uncertain economic environment and in 2024 posted sales of €3.2 billion, up +2.4%
| in € m
| Q4 2024
| Q4 2023
| % Variance
| FY 2024
| FY 2023
| % Variance
| International
| 502
| 483
| +3.9%
| 1,919
| 1,816
| +5.7%
| France
| 317
| 320
| -0.9%
| 1,265
| 1,293
| -2.1%
| Total
| 819
| 803
| +2.0%
| 3,184
| 3,109
| +2.4%
Despite a challenging market, SYNERGIE continued to grow over the year, setting a new sales record at €3,184 million, up +2.4% on the 2023 financial year (+0.9% on a like-for-like basis). This performance was achieved with the contribution of all the geographical regions in which the Group operates.
International sales (+5,7%), which account for 60.3% of the Group's business, were driven by an organic growth of +3.0% and the input of acquisitions which generated €44m over the year. Growth in Northern and Eastern Europe (+3.8%) remained positive despite the economic slowdown in these countries thanks to an outstanding performance of our Belgian subsidiary in a declining market. Southern Europe continued to grow with a remarkable commercial dynamics (+5.7%) of our Italian and Spanish operations.
SYNERGIE's performance in France, with sales of €1,265 million (39.7% of the consolidated total), down -2.1%, should be seen in the context of the national market which is in sharp decline due mainly to political uncertainties and the economic difficulties of companies.
With a strong financial structure, SYNERGIE has the necessary resources to pursue actively its growth in an economic environment which, while more complex, is also a source of opportunities.
NEXT MEETING
. Publication of 2024 results on Wednesday April 2nd, 2025 after market closing
Attachment
Communiqué CA_2024-SYNERGIE_EN
MENAFN29012025004107003653ID1109144759
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.