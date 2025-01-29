SYNERGIE : 2024 REVENUES

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRESS RELEASE | January 29th 2025, 5.45pm 2024 REVENUES Thanks to its strategy of diversification, SYNERGIE continues to grow amid an uncertain economic environment and in 2024 posted sales of €3.2 billion, up +2.4%

in € m Q4 2024 Q4 2023 % Variance FY 2024 FY 2023 % Variance International 502 483 +3.9% 1,919 1,816 +5.7% France 317 320 -0.9% 1,265 1,293 -2.1% Total 819 803 +2.0% 3,184 3,109 +2.4%

Despite a challenging market, SYNERGIE continued to grow over the year, setting a new sales record at €3,184 million, up +2.4% on the 2023 financial year (+0.9% on a like-for-like basis). This performance was achieved with the contribution of all the geographical regions in which the Group operates.

International sales (+5,7%), which account for 60.3% of the Group's business, were driven by an organic growth of +3.0% and the input of acquisitions which generated €44m over the year. Growth in Northern and Eastern Europe (+3.8%) remained positive despite the economic slowdown in these countries thanks to an outstanding performance of our Belgian subsidiary in a declining market. Southern Europe continued to grow with a remarkable commercial dynamics (+5.7%) of our Italian and Spanish operations.

SYNERGIE's performance in France, with sales of €1,265 million (39.7% of the consolidated total), down -2.1%, should be seen in the context of the national market which is in sharp decline due mainly to political uncertainties and the economic difficulties of companies.

With a strong financial structure, SYNERGIE has the necessary resources to pursue actively its growth in an economic environment which, while more complex, is also a source of opportunities.

NEXT MEETING

. Publication of 2024 results on Wednesday April 2nd, 2025 after market closing

Attachment

Communiqué CA_2024-SYNERGIE_EN