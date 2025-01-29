The All-New Dave & Buster's Launches In Thousand Oaks On January 31

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Grab Your Crew – the First 100 People in Line at the Grand Opening to Receive Free Games for a Year!

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dave & Buster's , the ultimate entertainment, restaurant, and sports watching destination for families and friends, announces the opening of its completely reimagined location in Thousand Oaks, CA at 145 W Hillcrest Drive on Friday, January 31.

The all-new Dave & Buster's location brings everything families and crew connectors alike love, reimagined with innovative gaming activities and groundbreaking ways for crews to play – including Private Game Suites and an immersive watch experience.

Get ready for entertainment like never before. Here's what you can expect:



The Arena: A 360- degree high-tech gaming experience, like nothing you've ever seen before. With interactive digital walls and floor, The Arena's revolutionary technology brings you into the center of gaming.

Private Game Suites: Now, you can book our all-new private Game Suites, where you and your crew have your own dedicated space within our store with your game choice of either High Tech Darts or Digital Shuffleboard plus a TV that allows you to watch whatever you would like while playing! Top it all off with food and beverage service direct to your Suite so the play won't stop! Game Suites are available for walk in guests, as well as for elevated, private group events.

Immersive Watch: The All-New Dave & Buster's Watch Experience is a must for sports games and events. With a 40-foot screen, every seat is the best in the house. Immerse yourself in the action with top-notch surround sound thanks to 30+ oversized HDTVs surrounding the bar.

New Menu: Dave & Buster's craft kitchen has never been better! Grab your crew and get ready to feast on the all-new chef-crafted menu, packed with high-quality options including mouthwatering entrees such as pasta and steak, flavorful protein bowls, game day eats like wings and burgers, and plenty of craveable, shareable bites.

Sleek New Store Design Inside & Out: Step into a tech-forward entertainment destination with a bright, energetic atmosphere that provides the perfect Eat, Drink, Play and Watch destination! Midway & Prizes: Of course, Dave & Buster's still has its iconic Midway! Over 120 games, VR experiences and epic prizes await!

"We are thrilled to open the all-new Dave & Buster's Thousand Oaks as a premier entertainment destination," says General Manager Nicholas Wilson. "Be sure to come out for our Grand Opening and see this incredible transformation – from our giant 40-foot WOW Wall to the immersive gaming environment and all-new High-Tech Darts & Digital Shuffleboard, it's the ultimate experience and we can't wait to see you!"

The first 100 people in line at Dave & Buster's grand opening on January 31 will receive free games for a year! Doors open at 11 a.m., don't miss out on this opportunity to game all year! Terms & conditions apply.

Specials include the $5 Happy Hour, where guests can enjoy $5 drink specials on the new Tres Tequila Rita, 22 oz Domestic Drafts, wine, Backwoods Blueberry Lemonade and D&B Long Island Iced Tea.

Dave & Buster's Thousand Oaks hours of operation are Monday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. – midnight, Wednesday through Friday from 11 a.m. – 1 a.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. – 1 a.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. – midnight. For more information, please visit .

About Dave & Buster's

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Coppell, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 232 venues in North America that offer premier entertainment and dining experiences to guests through two distinct brands: Dave & Buster's and Main Event. The Company has 171 Dave & Buster's branded stores in 43 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada and offers guests the opportunity to "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch," all in one location. Each store offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. The Company also operates 61 Main Event branded stores in 22 states across the country, and offers state-of-the-art bowling, laser tag, hundreds of arcade games and virtual reality, making it the perfect place for families to connect and make memories. For more information about each brand, visit daveandbusters and mainevent.

