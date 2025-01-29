AV-Comparatives Releases 2024 Summary Report: Celebrating Excellence In Cybersecurity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Tested Products

The 2024 evaluation encompassed the following security solutions:



Avast Free Antivirus

AVG Internet Security

Avira Free Antivirus

Bitdefender Total Security

ESET HOME Security Essential

F-Secure Internet Security

G DATA Total Security

Kaspersky Standard

McAfee Total Protection

Microsoft Defender

Norton Antivirus Plus

Panda Free Antivirus

Quick Heal Internet Security

Total Defense Essential Anti-Virus

TotalAV Antivirus Pro Trend Micro Internet Security

Key Highlights

In 2024, AV-Comparatives conducted a series of comprehensive tests to assess each product's ability to:



Protect against real-world internet threats.

Detect and recent malicious programs.

Defend against advanced targeted attacks. Operate efficiently without compromising system performance.

Outstanding Performances

While all evaluated products met acceptable standards, several distinguished themselves with exceptional performance:



ESET HOME Security Essential : Awarded Product of the Year 2024 , ESET achieved the highest "Advanced+" rating in all seven tests, underscoring its superior protection capabilities.

Avast Free Antivirus : Recognized as a Top-Rated Product , Avast earned "Advanced+" in six out of seven tests and "Advanced" in one, securing the Gold Award in the Real-World Protection Test.

AVG Internet Security : Also a Top-Rated Product , AVG mirrored Avast's achievements with "Advanced+" in six tests and "Advanced" in one, sharing the Gold Award in the Real-World Protection Test.

Bitdefender Total Security : As a Top-Rated Product , Bitdefender garnered "Advanced+" in six tests and "Advanced" in one, earning the Gold Award in the Malware Protection Test. Kaspersky Standard : Honored as a Top-Rated Product , Kaspersky achieved "Advanced+" in six tests and "Advanced" in one, receiving the Gold Award in the False-Positives Test.

Additional Recognitions

The following products also demonstrated very commendable performance:



Avira Free Antivirus : Secured the Gold Award in the Real-World Protection Test, highlighting its robust defense against internet-borne threats.

McAfee Total Protection : Earned the Gold Award in the Performance Test, reflecting minimal impact on system performance. G DATA Total Security : Received the Silver Award in the Malware Protection Test, showcasing effective malware detection capabilities.

Areas for Improvement

While the majority of products excelled, Trend Micro Internet Security and Quick Heal Internet Security exhibited areas needing enhancement to align with industry leaders. AV-Comparatives encourages these vendors to analyse the detailed findings to bolster their products' effectiveness in future evaluations.

Comprehensive User-Interface Review

The Summary Report also includes an in-depth user-interface review of all tested products, providing insights into usability aspects such as installation processes, security alerts, scan options, quarantine management, and access controls.

Cybersecurity and Endpoint Protection for Enterprises and Corporate Users

The latest test results for leading business security solutions, including Avast, Bitdefender, Cisco, CrowdStrike, Elastic, ESET, G Data, K7, Kaspersky, Microsoft, NetSecurity, Rapid7, SenseOn, Sophos, Trellix, VIPRE, and VMware, are now available on AV-Comparatives' website .

Commitment to Transparency and Excellence

AV-Comparatives remains dedicated to delivering transparent, comprehensive, and scientifically rigorous cybersecurity assessments. By providing unbiased evaluations, we aim to empower consumers and businesses to make informed decisions about their digital security solutions.

For a detailed analysis and the full 2024 Summary Report, please visit:

Access the full report here : Summary Report 2024

