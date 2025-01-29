SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates EBTC, KAVL, DFS On Behalf Of Shareholders

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2025 -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to relating to:

Enterprise Bancorp, (NASDAQ: EBTC )'s sale to Independent Corp. for 0.60 shares of Independent common stock and $2.00 in cash for each share of Enterprise common stock. If you are an Enterprise shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Kaival Brands Innovations Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KAVL )'s merger with Delta Corp Holdings Limited. If you are a Kaival shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Discover Financial Services (NYSE: DFS )'s sale to Capital One Financial Corporation for 1.0192 Capital One shares for each Discover share. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, Discover shareholders will own approximately 40% of the combined company. If you are a Discover shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

