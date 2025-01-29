Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Storms Into the Spotlight For Its Role in Conserving Energy and Driving Energy Efficiency

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Industrial Management Systems Set to Surpass $61 Billion by 2030 Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) is estimated at US$29 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$61.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the IEMS Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$36.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.8%. The IEMS Software segment is also set to grow at 11.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $8.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.2% CAGR to reach $4.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific. Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects? Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles : Coverage of major players such as ABB Ltd., AECOM, Autodesk, Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates : Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments. Select Competitors (Total 97 Featured):

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 571 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $61.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS): Conserving Energy and Driving Energy Efficiency

Regulatory Tools for Implementing Industrial Energy Efficiency

The Value of Energy Efficiency is Greater than Ever Before

Innovations in The Energy Sector

Technology Trends Driving Energy Efficiency in Manufacturing Sector

Much Need to be Done on the Energy Efficiency Improvement Front

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Waking Up from Climate Change & Apathy, a New Era for Environmental Technologies Forced on the World Post Pandemic

Competitive Scenario

Select Innovations

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Storms Into the Spotlight For Its Role in Conserving Energy and Driving Energy Efficiency

Rise in Energy Demand Post Pandemic Brings Energy Efficiency Back Into the Spotlight

Unforgivable Levels of Energy Wastes Brings Power Monitoring Into the Spotlight as the First Step Towards Achieving Energy Efficiency

Stricter Energy Efficiency Regulations Bodes Well for Market Growth and Provide Regulatory Driven Stability to IEMS Deployments

Energy Intensive Industries Are Important Consumer Clusters for IEMS

Manufacturing Systems Operation and Maintenance Optimization through EMS

Digital Technology in Manufacturing

Energy Management in Housing and Hotel Industry

Commercial Real Estate Energy Management: Latest Technology Trends

Focus on Using Potential of Energy Management

The Journey Towards a Sustainable Future Begins With Automation in Energy Intensive Industries

As Automation Becomes Ubiquitous in Industries, Processes and Factories, Demand Rises for IEMS

Automation in the Absence of IEMS. Can It Guarantee Energy Efficiency?

SCADA: A Key IEMS Technology Poised for Robust Long-Term Growth

The Time is Ripe for Leveraging IoT for Smart Energy Management

Despite Technology Innovations & Falling Costs of Renewables, Energy Prices Continues to Rise, Strengthening the Business Case for IEMS

Emphasis on Building Smart Cities Widens the Role of Energy Management Systems in Smart Grids

Here's How Role of IEMS Becomes Bigger

Digital Transformation to Drive the Popularity of Cloud-Based Energy Management Systems (IEMaaS)

Standardized & Certified IEMS Key to Realizing Multifarious Energy-related & Non-Energy Benefits

Energy Management Software, the Key Component of EMS

Cloud-Based Energy Management Systems & Services (IEMaaS) Rise in Popularity

Digitalisation in The Energy Sector: Current Trends

Transforming Efficiency with Real-Time Energy Monitoring

Revolutionizing Energy Management with Intelligent Systems Workforce Challenging Industrial Energy Transition: A Key Issue

