Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Storms Into The Spotlight For Its Role In Conserving Energy And Driving Energy Efficiency
Date
1/29/2025 11:46:36 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global Industrial energy Management Systems market Set to Surpass $61 Billion by 2030
Dublin, Jan. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) is estimated at US$29 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$61.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.
Key Insights:
Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the IEMS Hardware segment, which is expected to reach US$36.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 10.8%. The IEMS Software segment is also set to grow at 11.9% CAGR over the analysis period. Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $8.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 13.2% CAGR to reach $4.9 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.
Key Questions Answered:
How is the Global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market expected to evolve by 2030? What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market? Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period? How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030? Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?
Report Features:
Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis : Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles : Coverage of major players such as ABB Ltd., AECOM, Autodesk, Inc., and more. Complimentary Updates : Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.
Select Competitors (Total 97 Featured):
ABB AECOM Autodesk C3.ai Cascade Energy Cypress Envirosystems Eaton Corporation Emerson Electric Enel X General Electric GridPoint. Honeywell International Horiba IBM Mitsubishi Electric Opto22 Rockwell Automation SAP Schneider Electric Setpoint Systems Siemens Trane
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 571
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2030
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $29 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
| $61.5 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 11.3%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS): Conserving Energy and Driving Energy Efficiency Regulatory Tools for Implementing Industrial Energy Efficiency The Value of Energy Efficiency is Greater than Ever Before Innovations in The Energy Sector Technology Trends Driving Energy Efficiency in Manufacturing Sector Much Need to be Done on the Energy Efficiency Improvement Front Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations Waking Up from Climate Change & Apathy, a New Era for Environmental Technologies Forced on the World Post Pandemic Competitive Scenario Select Innovations Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Industrial Energy Management System (IEMS) Storms Into the Spotlight For Its Role in Conserving Energy and Driving Energy Efficiency Rise in Energy Demand Post Pandemic Brings Energy Efficiency Back Into the Spotlight Unforgivable Levels of Energy Wastes Brings Power Monitoring Into the Spotlight as the First Step Towards Achieving Energy Efficiency Stricter Energy Efficiency Regulations Bodes Well for Market Growth and Provide Regulatory Driven Stability to IEMS Deployments Energy Intensive Industries Are Important Consumer Clusters for IEMS Manufacturing Systems Operation and Maintenance Optimization through EMS Digital Technology in Manufacturing Energy Management in Housing and Hotel Industry Commercial Real Estate Energy Management: Latest Technology Trends Focus on Using Potential of Energy Management The Journey Towards a Sustainable Future Begins With Automation in Energy Intensive Industries As Automation Becomes Ubiquitous in Industries, Processes and Factories, Demand Rises for IEMS Automation in the Absence of IEMS. Can It Guarantee Energy Efficiency? SCADA: A Key IEMS Technology Poised for Robust Long-Term Growth The Time is Ripe for Leveraging IoT for Smart Energy Management Despite Technology Innovations & Falling Costs of Renewables, Energy Prices Continues to Rise, Strengthening the Business Case for IEMS Emphasis on Building Smart Cities Widens the Role of Energy Management Systems in Smart Grids Here's How Role of IEMS Becomes Bigger Digital Transformation to Drive the Popularity of Cloud-Based Energy Management Systems (IEMaaS) Standardized & Certified IEMS Key to Realizing Multifarious Energy-related & Non-Energy Benefits Energy Management Software, the Key Component of EMS Cloud-Based Energy Management Systems & Services (IEMaaS) Rise in Popularity Digitalisation in The Energy Sector: Current Trends Transforming Efficiency with Real-Time Energy Monitoring Revolutionizing Energy Management with Intelligent Systems Workforce Challenging Industrial Energy Transition: A Key Issue
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
Global Industrial Energy Management Systems (IEMS) Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN29012025004107003653ID1109144673
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.